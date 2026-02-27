Feds make 25 more arrests in anti-ICE Minnesota church invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that 25 more arrests had been made in connection with the storming of Cities Church by anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitators last month.

"Today, [the Justice Department] unsealed an indictment charging 30 more people who took part in the attack on Cities Church in Minnesota," Bondi wrote on X. "At my direction, federal agents have already arrested 25 of them, with more to come throughout the day."

"YOU CANNOT ATTACK A HOUSE OF WORSHIP. If you do so, you cannot hide from us — we will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you. This Department of Justice STANDS for Christians and all Americans of faith," she added.

"Today’s FACE Act arrests with our federal partners show this FBI will never tolerate those who target, attack, or intimidate Americans peacefully exercising their right to worship freely," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"To date, 39 individuals have been indicted over their role in the January 18th targeting on Cities Church — with multiple arrests already occurring last month including Don Lemon. Thanks to our FBI Minneapolis team for their tremendous work, as well as great HSI partners and Attorney General Bondi’s DOJ for their relentless pursuit of justice," Patel added.

DON LEMON FORMALLY ARRAIGNED, PLEADS NOT GUILTY ON CHARGES STEMMING FROM VIRAL MINNESOTA CHURCH STORMING

On Jan. 18, several anti-ICE agitators stormed Cities Church to protest federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis. The agitators were heard in videos chanting "Justice for Renee Good," referencing the fatal shooting of the 37-year-old at the hands of federal agents.

The Trump administration quickly took action and launched a probe into the matter, saying the incident was a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Several arrests have been made since the federal probe was opened.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The highest profile arrest was former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who allegedly followed the agitators into the church and spoke with the pastor. Lemon appeared to be speaking to Cities Church lead pastor Jonathan Parnell, as per an image on the church's website.

"This is unacceptable, it's shameful. It's shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship," the pastor said when Lemon asked for his reaction to the crowd storming the church. "I have to take care of my flock."

Lemon was charged with conspiracy to deprive religious freedom rights and a violation of the FACE Act. He was arraigned on Feb. 13 and pleaded not guilty.

Fox News Digital reached out to HSI and the DOJ for comment.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.