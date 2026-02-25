Savannah Guthrie’s $1M reward mirrors past kidnapping cases solved by cash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several high-profile kidnapping cases have been solved with a hefty reward being offered, as Savannah Guthrie announced a $1 million reward for the recovery of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday morning, Savannah Guthrie announced a family reward of up to $1 million for the recovery of Nancy Guthrie, her mother. The family is also making a $500,000 donation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she said.

Here's a list of kidnapping cases that were solved with a high reward:

- Frank Sinatra, Jr.:

Barry Keenan and Joe Amsler had followed the son of Frank Sinatra, 19-year-old Frank Sinatra, Jr., for weeks before deciding to enact their plan: kidnap the son of a famous singer, then make his father pay a hefty ransom.

Sinatra, Jr had just finished his performance at the Harrah’s Club Lodge in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, on December 8, 1963, when he went back to his dressing room at around 9 p.m. Keenan knocked on the door and acted like he was delivering a package, giving both him and Amsler the chance to blindfold Sinatra, Jr. and tie up the friend he was with, according to the FBI.

On Dec. 10, 1963, a third suspect, John Irwin, called Sinatra, Jr.'s father and told him to await instructions from the men who kidnapped their son.

A ransom demand was made, and the elder Sinatra paid $240,000. Sinatra, Sr. gave the money to the FBI and dropped it off at a specified location in Sepulveda, California on December 11, 1963.

While Keenan and Amsler picked the money up, Irwin got nervous and freed Sinatra, Jr.

- John Paul Getty III:

J. Paul Getty is most known for his work in the Oklahoma oil fields alongside his father. He negotiated a 30-year oil concession between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in the late 1940s which gave Getty Oil exclusive rights to oil in the area, according to the Getty Museum. J. Paul Getty was named by Fortune as the "richest man in the world" in 1957.

On July 10, 1973, John Paul Getty III, was kidnapped while living in Rome by himself after he was kicked out of private school.

His mother, Abigail "Gail" Harris, received a $17 million ransom demand two days after he was taken.

J. Paul Getty initially refused to pay the ransom, stating: "If I pay one penny now, I'll have 14 kidnapped grandchildren."

John Paul Getty III was held in captivity for five months before his grandfather finally agreed to pay $2.2 million out of a negotiated $3 million ransom, according to the book, "Painfully Rich: The Outrageous Fortune and Misfortunes of the Heirs of J. Paul Getty" by John Pearson.

J. Paul Getty Jr., the boy's father, paid the rest of the ransom out of money borrowed from J. Paul Getty with a 4% interest rate.

John Paul Getty III was found at a gas station on Dec. 15, 1973. While nine men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping, according to the New York Times, only two people were convicted.

Former FBI agent Bryanna Fox told NBC News that people can submit tips anonymously by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers, which will then provide individuals with a unique number or passcode, which will allow users to login to a website to see the status of the tip. If that tip leads to the identification of Guthrie or the conviction of suspects, this provides a way for the tipster to be notified and get information on how to collect the reward.

People with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance are asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Fox News Digital's Ashlynn Messier contributed to this report.