Oklahoma

Man accused of spraying anti-ICE graffiti at Oklahoma Capitol is registered child sex offender, charges filed

Smith was reportedly convicted in 2022 of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Registered sex offender charged with vandalizing Oklahoma State Capitol Video

Registered sex offender charged with vandalizing Oklahoma State Capitol

Shelby Lang Smith, a registered sex offender, is charged with vandalizing the Oklahoma State Capitol and additional locations. (Credit: Oklahoma Highway Patrol/Facebook)

A registered sex offender is accused of defacing Oklahoma’s State Capitol and other government buildings with anti-ICE graffiti reading "KILL ICE" and other inflammatory messages targeting Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to authorities.

Shelby Lang Smith was arrested Jan. 23 in connection with several incidents of public property being vandalized, including damage to the Civic Center, OKC Municipal Court building and the State Capitol.

Smith is facing several charges, including 10 counts of malicious injury to property and three counts of threatening violent acts, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Shelby Lang Smith

Authorities confirmed the suspect, Shelby Lang Smith, is a registered sex offender. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol/Facebook)

Smith was sentenced Feb. 18 to five years in prison for violation of probation, FOX 25 reported

Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared a video of the arrest.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared a video of the arrest. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol/Facebook)

He was convicted in 2022 of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology, the outlet reported.

Historic Oklahoma State Capitol building in Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma State Capitol building was vandalized in January. (Jeremy Poland/Getty)

"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is charged with the protection of the State Capitol and the safety of those who work in and visit this building," OHP wrote in a statement on Facebook. 

"We will aggressively investigate and pursue anyone who threatens that safety or damages public property," the agency continued. "Acts of vandalism and threats of violence against the Capitol will not be tolerated."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
