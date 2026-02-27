Man accused of spraying anti-ICE graffiti at Oklahoma Capitol is registered child sex offender, charges filed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A registered sex offender is accused of defacing Oklahoma’s State Capitol and other government buildings with anti-ICE graffiti reading "KILL ICE" and other inflammatory messages targeting Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, according to authorities.

Shelby Lang Smith was arrested Jan. 23 in connection with several incidents of public property being vandalized, including damage to the Civic Center, OKC Municipal Court building and the State Capitol.

Smith is facing several charges, including 10 counts of malicious injury to property and three counts of threatening violent acts, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Smith was sentenced Feb. 18 to five years in prison for violation of probation, FOX 25 reported.

He was convicted in 2022 of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology, the outlet reported.

"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is charged with the protection of the State Capitol and the safety of those who work in and visit this building," OHP wrote in a statement on Facebook.

"We will aggressively investigate and pursue anyone who threatens that safety or damages public property," the agency continued. "Acts of vandalism and threats of violence against the Capitol will not be tolerated."