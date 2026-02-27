Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

North Carolina

North Carolina woman arrested nearly 50 years after baby found dead in trash bag at landfill

Cathy McKee, 69, was identified as the mother to a newborn baby girl found dead at a Columbus County landfill in 1979

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly 50 years after a newborn baby girl was found in a trash bag at a North Carolina landfill, authorities have arrested a woman in one of the area’s oldest unsolved cold cases.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced Feb. 25 that Cathy McKee, 69, of Whiteville, North Carolina was arrested and charged with felony concealing the birth of a child. McKee was identified through DNA testing as the infant’s mother.

The investigation began in 1979 after the newborn’s body was discovered at a Columbus County landfill. Despite an extensive investigation, all leads were eventually exhausted. Still, investigators said the case was "never forgotten."

Cathy McKee mugshot

Cathy McKee was arrested on Feb. 24, nearly 50 years after a newborn baby was found at a North Carolina landfill. (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

"For 47 years, this baby girl’s story was carried forward — passed from one generation of investigators to the next," the sheriff's department said. "Some who first worked the scene are still remembered today; others have since retired, moved on, or passed away."

The department said the responsibility felt by the original investigators "did not fade," calling the case a lasting reminder that the child deserved to be remembered and her story deserved answers.

Officials noted that although the case predated modern DNA technology, investigators used "extraordinary care" in preserving evidence, which ultimately made the arrest possible decades later.

"Their professionalism, compassion, and foresight ensured that this baby girl would not be lost to time," the department said.

PENNSYLVANIA GIRL’S CHURCH MURDER SOLVED AFTER FAMILY CONFESSION HELPS IDENTIFY KILLER

Cathy Mckee was arrested by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Cathy McKee, 69, was arrested after investigators used modern DNA testing to identify her in connection with a newborn baby found at a Columbus County landfill in 1979. (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

The case was formally reopened more than a year ago, and investigators were able to pursue new leads using advances in DNA testing, ultimately identifying McKee as the baby’s mother.

Sheriff Bill Rogers said that even after nearly half a century, the child was "never forgotten."

"As a father, this case is one that hits deeply. Every child who enters this world deserves protection, love, and the chance to be known," he said. "For 47 years, this baby girl’s life — however brief — mattered to the investigators who first held that case in their hands and to every detective who reviewed it after. She was never just evidence, never just a report. She was a child, and she was never forgotten."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest on Feb. 25 in a cold case from 1979 where a newborn was found dead in a landfill. (Columbus County Sheriff’s Office)

McKee was released from custody on a $5,000 bond and waived her right to counsel at a court appearance this week.

Related Article

New Hampshire cold case solved 50 years after FBI Forensic Lab report let killer escape justice
New Hampshire cold case solved 50 years after FBI Forensic Lab report let killer escape justice

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
Close modal

Continue