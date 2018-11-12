Stan Lee, legendary Marvel superheroes creator, dead at 95

Stan Lee, the comic book mastermind who changed the landscape of the superhero genre by creating countless beloved characters, has died, his daughter told TMZ. Lee was 95.

It’s unclear at this time exactly how the comic book legend died. The outlet reports that he was rushed by an ambulance to Cedars-Sinai medical Center from his home and died there shortly after. He has experienced several health issues throughout the past year including a battle with pneumonia as well as issues with his vision.

“My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man,” J.C. Lee, his daughter, told the outlet.

Lee is most well-known as the creator of several comic book characters such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Avengers, X-Men and many more. He started the mammoth Marvel Comics giant with Jack Kirby in 1961. Since then he’s not only continued to promote the brand, but appeared in cameos throughout all the film and TV projects for which his characters have been used.

In 2017, Lee’s wife of almost 70 years, Joan, died at age 93.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.