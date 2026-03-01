Austin Police Kill Armed Gunman After 3 Die, 14 Wounded Bar Shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people are dead and 14 others injured after a shooting at a busy bar in Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted just before 2 a.m. at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West Sixth Street, a packed entertainment district downtown.

When officers arrived, they encountered an armed male suspect. Three officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz pointed to how quickly first responders got to the scene.

"We received a call at 1:39 a.m. and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients," Luckritz said.

City officials, including Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, praised the rapid police and EMS response, saying it "definitely saved lives."

Luckritz said three of the injured were listed in critical condition and taken to area hospitals.

The shooting comes amid ongoing safety concerns along Austin’s Sixth Street entertainment strip, which has seen multiple violent incidents in recent years as police and business owners work to improve crowd-control measures, according to local KVUE.

"There is chaos in front of that bar every weekend, OK? This is not a new thing," Hugo Mendez, owner of Blindside Tattoos and Blindside Lounge, told the outlet. "It's not necessarily Sixth Street. It's certain bars… that don't carry the standard."

Authorities have set up a Victim Services Unit hotline for families seeking information.

The investigation remains active. Officials said more details are expected later Sunday.