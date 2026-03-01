Expand / Collapse search
Mass Shootings

Austin Police Kill Armed Gunman After 3 Die, 14 Wounded Bar Shooting

Three killed fourteen, injured at a busy Texas entertainment district that has seen multiple incidents in recent years

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso Fox News
Texas DA under scrutiny for freeing career criminal accused of murder Video

Texas DA under scrutiny for freeing career criminal accused of murder

Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reports on the Travis County district attorney facing scrutiny for allegedly freeing a career criminal, Caleb Anthony Jenkins, accused of murdering a father of five on 'America Reports.'

Three people are dead and 14 others injured after a shooting at a busy bar in Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted just before 2 a.m. at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West Sixth Street, a packed entertainment district downtown.

When officers arrived, they encountered an armed male suspect. Three officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz pointed to how quickly first responders got to the scene.

Police standing in front of a bar where a shooting occurred.

Three people are dead and 14 injured after a gunman opened fire at a crowded Austin bar early Sunday, police said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

"We received a call at 1:39 a.m. and within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on scene actively treating the patients," Luckritz said.

City officials, including Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, praised the rapid police and EMS response, saying it "definitely saved lives."

Luckritz said three of the injured were listed in critical condition and taken to area hospitals.

Austin Mayor giving a presser.

Officers shot and killed the suspected gunman after responding to reports of gunfire on West Sixth Street in downtown Austin. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The shooting comes amid ongoing safety concerns along Austin’s Sixth Street entertainment strip, which has seen multiple violent incidents in recent years as police and business owners work to improve crowd-control measures, according to local KVUE.

"There is chaos in front of that bar every weekend, OK? This is not a new thing," Hugo Mendez, owner of Blindside Tattoos and Blindside Lounge, told the outlet. "It's not necessarily Sixth Street. It's certain bars… that don't carry the standard."

A lone officer on the street, behind caution tape, holding a rifle.

Austin-Travis County EMS said three victims were killed and three others remain in critical condition following the bar shooting. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Authorities have set up a Victim Services Unit hotline for families seeking information.

The investigation remains active. Officials said more details are expected later Sunday.

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.
