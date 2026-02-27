Expand / Collapse search
Illegal immigrant arrested after showing up to Florida Border Patrol office for contract IT work

Angel Camacho, a Venezuelan citizen, was discovered to be a visa overstay during routine vetting process, and has a criminal record, DHS said

Border chief vows to intensify immigration crackdowns as judge orders migrant release Video

Border chief vows to intensify immigration crackdowns as judge orders migrant release

Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss a federal judge’s order to release hundreds of migrants detained in Illinois during ‘Operation Midway Blitz.’

First on Fox: An illegal immigrant who reported to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in Florida to perform some Information technology contractual work was arrested when authorities were made aware of his citizenship status, officials said. 

Angel Camacho, a Venezuelan citizen, reported to a USBP facility in Dania Beach, Florida on Jan. 6 to perform some IT work when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials began vetting him, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News Digital. 

During their investigation, it was revealed that Camacho was in violation of U.S. immigration laws, authorities said. 

Angel Camacho mugshot and a Border Patrol vest

Angel Camacho reported to a Florida U.S. BVorder Patrol facility to perform contractual work when he was arrested, a Department of Homeland Security official said. 

"CBP vets all external visitors before allowing them to enter secure facilities to ensure safety and operational integrity," DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. 

"During the vetting process, CBP uncovered this individual was a tourist visa overstay in the country for over 5 years," she added. 

Border Patrol patch

This photo shows a US Border Patrol patch on a border agent's uniform in McAllen, Texas, on January 15, 2019. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Camacho was arrested and transferred to ICE custody, Bis said. 

His criminal history includes theft and resisting a Florida Highway Patrol officer, officials said. Federal authorities have nabbed several illegal immigrants who were in the process of trying to obtain employment in law enforcement and education. 

One Sierra Leone citizen was recently arrested as he was training to become a Pennsylvania corrections officer. 

Another illegal immigrant, Ian Roberts, served as the former superintendent of Iowa's largest district, Des Moines Public Schools, before he was arrested by ICE. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
