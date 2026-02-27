Illegal immigrant arrested after showing up to Florida Border Patrol office for contract IT work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First on Fox: An illegal immigrant who reported to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in Florida to perform some Information technology contractual work was arrested when authorities were made aware of his citizenship status, officials said.

Angel Camacho, a Venezuelan citizen, reported to a USBP facility in Dania Beach, Florida on Jan. 6 to perform some IT work when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials began vetting him, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News Digital.

During their investigation, it was revealed that Camacho was in violation of U.S. immigration laws, authorities said.

"CBP vets all external visitors before allowing them to enter secure facilities to ensure safety and operational integrity," DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

"During the vetting process, CBP uncovered this individual was a tourist visa overstay in the country for over 5 years," she added.

Camacho was arrested and transferred to ICE custody, Bis said.

His criminal history includes theft and resisting a Florida Highway Patrol officer, officials said. Federal authorities have nabbed several illegal immigrants who were in the process of trying to obtain employment in law enforcement and education.

One Sierra Leone citizen was recently arrested as he was training to become a Pennsylvania corrections officer.

Another illegal immigrant, Ian Roberts, served as the former superintendent of Iowa's largest district, Des Moines Public Schools, before he was arrested by ICE.