ICE arrests illegal immigrant training as Pennsylvania corrections officer suspected of rape

An illegal immigrant training to be a corrections officer in Pennsylvania was arrested on suspicion of rape and other sexual offenses, federal authorities said Friday.

Ibrahim George Kallon, a citizen of Sierra Leone, obtained a visa that eventually expired in 2024, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

At the time of his Feb. 11 arrest by the Glenolden Police Department, Kallon was training to become a Delaware County Prison corrections officer, ICE said.

Among the crimes Kallon was arrested for: involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, false imprisonment and indecent assault.

"Delaware County Prison sent him back into the community despite an ICE immigration detainer, so ICE @EROPhiladelphia officers had to arrest him at-large," ICE wrote in a post on X.

"If the county won’t protect its own residents, we’ll do it for them," the post continued.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff's office and district attorney's office.

In January, ICE detained Morris Brown, 45, a Liberian citizen accused of "masquerading as a U.S. citizen" and working as a Minnesota Department of Corrections prison guard, the Department of Homeland Security said at the time.

Investigators looking into Brown also found evidence of marriage fraud prior instances where he falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen in official documents, DHS said.