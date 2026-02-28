FBI raises counterterror teams to high alert amid Iran tensions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel said Saturday that he has placed the bureau’s counterterrorism and intelligence teams on high alert as U.S. operations against Iran unfold.

"Last night, I instructed our Counterterrorism and intelligence teams to be on high alert and mobilize all assisting security assets needed," Patel wrote on X. "Our JTTFs throughout the country are working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland."

Patel added that while the U.S. military is handling force protection overseas, the FBI "remains at the forefront of deterring attacks here at home" and will continue working around the clock to protect Americans.

A law enforcement source said the shift typically means the bureau would increase surveillance of priority suspects, task confidential sources and review technical intelligence collection.

The heightened posture follows ongoing U.S. strikes on Iranian targets as tensions escalate across the region.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she is "in direct coordination with our federal intelligence and law enforcement partners as we continue to closely monitor and thwart any potential threats to the homeland."

The alert also unfolds during a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.

Jason Pack, a retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent and Fox News contributor, said heightened vigilance is standard practice when U.S. military operations intersect with adversaries that have historically responded through indirect or unconventional retaliation.

"The intelligence and counterterrorism communities work on this kind of scenario continuously, long before any conflict begins," Pack said. "When the United States commits to a joint military campaign with Israel, the domestic threat environment doesn’t simply remain static. It could shift, potentially significantly."

Pack said adversarial actors — including Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas’s external networks and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps proxies — have historically demonstrated both intent and, in some cases, the capability to respond to American military commitments.

Pack said such steps reflect a proactive posture.

"This is not reactive," he said. "It’s an ongoing discipline built into the daily work of understanding threats before they materialize."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Secret Service said it is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with federal and local partners. The agency said its protective model is adaptable to the current security environment and that the public may notice an increased law enforcement presence around protected sites.

In Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said it is closely monitoring events in Iran and coordinating with local, state and federal partners to safeguard residents and visitors.

"At this time, there are no known threats to DC," the department said. "We are prepared to increase our presence as needed."

Police urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.