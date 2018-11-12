CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce and more share their favorite memories

Country music's biggest night isn't just for the fans to watch and enjoy stellar performances and listen to lengthy acceptance speeches. It's also a night for the genre's biggest stars to gather and bask in their various successes.

Fox News caught up with country stars including Luke Bryan and Carly Pearce to hear their most memorable CMA Awards moments.

Luke Bryan

Winning CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2014 was not only an amazing experience but it was my first-ever CMA award! This career takes a team and a lot of sacrifices and nights on the road leaving your family behind but it all came together on that night. To get that award from your peers is pretty amazing. I’ll never forget it.

Carly Pearce

CMA 2017 will forever be special to me because "Every Little Thing" was going for No. 1 that week, so everyone was so excited for me. Walking on the carpet that first moment where you can always feel the excitement. I've dreamt of being on this side of the CMA Awards forever, so it's a dream come true!

Russell Dickerson

I remember being at Belmont University watching the CMA’s in my dorm room and thinking in a few years I’m gonna be there, right there sitting next to Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks. And now to be at the CMA’s with all of my heroes is an actual dream come true.

Cole Swindell

After growing up such a huge fan of country music I still can’t believe that I have been blessed to get to do this for a living – write, sing and perform country music. This time of year, especially being at the CMA Awards, I realize that bottom line I am really just a huge fan still. One of my favorite CMA Awards memories was the year I was nominated for CMA New Artist of the Year being backstage and I got to meet one of my biggest influences – Tim McGraw. I stood there and could barely speak. It's just a fun night to celebrate country music not only for the fans but for the artists who are just fans themselves, like me.

Smithfield

2015 was an unforgettable CMA Awards moment we loved! Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton came out and sang “Drink You Away.” We had been to four Stapleton shows in Nashville prior to this in small bars, so it was cool for us to watch in real time his superstardom success after this performance!

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards will kick off on Nov. 14 on ABC.