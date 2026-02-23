Who is Austin Tucker Martin? Little known about Mar-a-Lago intruder, echoing past Trump security scares

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The North Carolina man shot and killed after breaching the north gate at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was described as a "good kid" and had no prior run-ins with the law, but his background remains shrouded in mystery as authorities investigate.

Austin Tucker Martin, 21, was killed on Trump's property around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning by a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy and two Secret Service agents, according to Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. Fox News confirmed that he walked onto the property through an open gate as a vehicle was exiting.

A family member reported him missing to a Moore County, North Carolina, sheriff’s deputy at about the same time.

But according to friends, family and law enforcement, nothing about Martin set off alarm bells before authorities said he entered Mar-a-Lago with a shotgun and gas can and ignored orders to drop his weapon before being killed.

"The Moore County Sheriff’s Office had no prior history involving Martin before the missing person report," that agency said in a press release.

Martin had only a small social media presence, in the form of an Instagram page connected to him that featured illustrations, mostly of golf courses. A website linked to that Instagram page, freshskyillustrations.com, is adorned with similar illustrations which are for sale, and which contain Martin's artist signature.

North Carolina business filings show that a person named Austin Martin founded Fresh Sky Illustrations LLC in June of last year. An address for the company is associated with a Martin family member's address in the city of Cameron, North Carolina.

Only two images of Martin have surfaced online since the incident, and Fox News Digital could not verify the validity of either.

Martin's cousin, Braeden Fields, spoke to The Associated Press about the shotgun-wielding 21-year-old.

"He’s a good kid," Fields, 19, told The Associated Press, adding that the two grew up together. "I wouldn’t believe he would do something like this. It’s mind-blowing."

TRUMP'S MOTORCADE ROUTE ADJUSTED AFTER SECRET SERVICE FINDS 'SUSPICIOUS OBJECT' AT PALM BEACH AIRPORT

"He wouldn’t even hurt an ant. He doesn’t even know how to use a gun," Fields added, also describing the family as "big Trump supporters."

Speaking to WRAL News, neighbors Danny and Cindy Carlyle were just as surprised.

"It's just like a nightmare… things like this don't happen close to home," Danny Carlyle said.

"I just hate it for the family," he said. "It's just a tragic situation. Young man loses his life over something that could have been avoided."

Cindy Carlyle said Martin's mother was worried for him.

"She had no idea where he was," she told the North Carolina news outlet. "She was very upset, and she just made the comment that she had gotten a text from him, you know, saying, 'I'm okay, I love you.'"

WRAL reported that Martin worked as a groundskeeper at a local golf course.

Other than Bradshaw's explanation of the events that led to Martin's death, little background about his life has been documented.

So far, the case is similar in ways to that of another high-profile Trump attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks, who was 20 at the time, shot Trump in the ear during a June 13, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He also killed 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a rally attendee.

He was not on law enforcement's radar before the shooting, and little is known about him to this day.

As with Martin, Crooks' family reported him missing around the time of the attack, saying they were worried about his wellbeing.

Crooks, too, was shot and killed by the Secret Service.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to several employees at Martin's reported workplace, none of whom returned requests for comment.

Neither did the Carlyles, nor any family member of Martins.

One voicemail playback message on a phone number associated with a Martin family member asked for privacy while the family grieves.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.