Fox Business Network announces new weekly show with Wall Street Journal’s Gerry Baker

Fox Business Network announced on Monday a new weekly show hosted by The Wall Street Journal’s Editor-at-Large Gerry Baker that is scheduled to debut on Friday, Nov. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

“WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker,” which will air weekly immediately following Maria Bartiromo’s “Wall Street,” will feature in-depth conversations with business titans and other financial influencers.

“We’ve assembled the best team in business news and we’re excited to add Gerry to the roster. The combination of Bartiromo and Baker will make the 9 p.m. ET hour one of the most informative and comprehensive in cable news,” Fox Business Network President Brian Jones said.

Baker plans to interview trendsetters from across the business, finance, politics and tech worlds about the major news of the week. He will continue his role at the Journal, where he has worked since 2009.

“I’m thrilled to be starting this new venture at FBN. I look forward to the opportunity to explore in depth with some of the finest minds in the world each week the issues and trends that are defining our modern world,” Baker said in a statement.

Fox Business has recently beefed up it's programming, including moving Trish Regan to primetime as part of a new schedule that began last month.

Baker is no stranger to the network and joined Bartiromo and Neil Cavuto to moderate FBN’s inaugural presidential primary debate back in 2015. The debate delivered 13.5 million total viewers and 3.7 million in the key demo of adults ages 25-54, making it the highest-rated program in the network’s history, according to Nielsen.

Baker was U.S. editor and an assistant editor of the Times of London prior to joining the WSJ and has also spent time at the Financial Times and BBC. He holds a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics from Corpus Christi College, Oxford University.

Fox Business has topped CNBC among business day viewers for eight consecutive quarters.