'Legend' Stan Lee remembered as a 'great storyteller' who 'changed the way we look at heroes'

Dubbed a "great storyteller," Stan Lee is credited with the creation of many beloved Marvel superheroes. His death at 95 years old stunned the world Monday.

As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, he revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy. He brought to life many characters, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Avengers and X-Men.

Comics writer Gerry Duggan said he was thankful for Lee's "many collaborations & [his] immeasurable kindness."

"We have lost Stan Lee, one of our great story-tellers. A writer and imaginer who created whole universes," said author R.L. Stine.

"He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place," DC Comics said on social media. "Excelsior, Stan."

"When Marvel issued 'Sledge Hammer!' comic books, Stan Lee and I would have delightful conversations. After the series ended, Stan phoned me. I wondered why since we had no business together. 'I just called to chat,' Stan laughed, 'I’m allowed to like you, aren’t I?'" writer Alan Spencer shared in a Twitter tribute.

Rapper Juicy J shared a photo to social media, saying "a few years ago we got a chance to hang out with the legend." He said Lee was a "cool guy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.