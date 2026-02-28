Anti-US protesters funded by pro-China tycoon mobilize as first bombs fall on Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the dark of the night, 10 minutes before President Donald Trump even announced that the U.S. and Israel had attacked Iran, a network of U.S. nonprofits aligned with China, Russia and Tehran activated foot soldiers to hit America's streets.

Groups funded by Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based, American-born tech tycoon, which regularly parrot messaging from America's adversaries, swung into action even as the initial bombs were dropping. The nearly instantaneous response was the latest salvo in an information war on the U.S., with foot soldiers called upon to converge in protests and echo anti-U.S. talking points.

At 2:34 a.m. ET, the ANSWER Coalition, a nonprofit project whose leaders describe themselves as Marxist and communist, announced, "EMERGENCY NATIONWIDE DAY OF ACTION TODAY, SAT. FEB 28 — STOP THE WAR WITH IRAN!"

It announced its network of groups that have long supported the regime in Iran, including the National Iranian American Council, 50501, American Muslims for Palestine, the People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement and CodePink. The organizations haven't responded to requests for comment. Singham did not respond to a request for comment.

The network set the language for its anti-U.S. messaging, calling the war an "unprovoked, illegal bombing of Iran." It even set up a website domain for the coordinated actions at http://ANSWERCoalition.org.

BREAKING THE FOURTH WALL: LEFT-WING GROUPS DEFIANT AS GOP SHEDS LIGHT ON GROUPS TIED TO CHINA

Ten minutes later, at 2:44 a.m., Trump posted a video, confirming the attack on Iran, telling the world, "A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran.

Eight minutes later, at 2:52 a.m., the People’s Forum, a New York-based activist hub funded by Singham as an "incubator" for socialist groups, issued an "emergency" call to action for a protest in Times Square.

"🚨 EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION IN NYC TO STOP THE WAR WITH IRAN: TODAY, 2/28 at 2PM in Times Square," the People's Forum announced.

The ANSWER Coalition runs operations out of the People's Forum headquarters in midtown Manhattan. The People’s Forum statement mirrored the messaging in a new video released overnight before the attacks by the Chinese Communist Party, framing the U.S. as an imperial and colonial power.

The People's Forum said, "This war serves no one but a tiny elite and oil executives and is a continuation of more than two years of genocide in Palestine and US-Israeli aggressions throughout the region."

The same network has mobilized rapidly in past high-profile national security incidents. It previously rallied in support of Nicolás Maduro after U.S. authorities arrested him and his wife, Sylvia Flores, Jan. 3 for alleged involvement in narco-terrorism.

Earlier this month, when the State Department sent a report to the U.S. Congress raising concerns about this network, it stated, "Organizations like Code Pink and the People’s Forum denigrate the United States, whitewash the violence of Marxist regimes, and run cover for narco-terrorists like Maduro while enjoying an influx of cash from a donor network with connections to the Chinese Communist Party."

IRAN'S IDEOLOGICAL FOOT SOLDIERS WAGE PROXY WAR IN AMERICA

Last summer, the same coalition, including the People’s Forum, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition and CodePink, rallied outside the White House under the banner "Hands Off Iran." That protest was coordinated alongside the National Iranian American Council and amplified by BreakThrough News, which broadcast images of children holding anti-war signs at the White House fence.

Through the night of the joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran, field marshals immediately readied printed signage, standardized messaging and coordinated media amplification, according to people familiar with the organizations. They linked anti-Israel activism, anti-ICE protests and anti-Trump messaging into a single narrative framework opposing what organizers call the U.S. "empire." Their messages aligned with the messages of pro-regime protests in Iran.

By 4:31 a.m., BreakThrough News, a project of BreakThrough BT Media, a nonprofit funded by Singham, promoted the day of "emergency" protests as "BREAKING" news. It shares the same address as the People's Forum, and its editor-in-chief, Ben Becker, is the son of Brian Becker, a co-founder of the ANSWER Coalition.

FAR-LEFT NONPROFITS IN THE HOT SEAT AS LAWMAKER EXPOSES THEM FOR 'SOWING CHAOS' IN US

At 7:19 a.m., BreakThrough News circulated a video of an alleged U.S. strike on a school, which the network's organizations repeated and amplified to portray the U.S. as an unbridled aggressor. The U.S. hasn't commented yet on that alleged strike.

By 9:09 am., China's Foreign Ministry called for an end to the strikes, its language aligning with the rhetoric of the U.S. protest infrastructure, calling for the defense of Iran's "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity."

By then, as many Americans were just awakening to the news, the protest infrastructure was fully engaged with social media graphics circulating, local chapters alerted and Times Square positioned once again as a stage for the rapid mobilization of foot soldiers who would have their images broadcast around the world with the predictable language of Americans mobilizing a "grassroots" campaign against the U.S. war on Iran.

At 11 a.m., the protests had spread to 16 hubs for the ANSWER Coalition and the Party for Socialism and Liberation: Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Akron, Cincinnati and Cleveland in Ohio; Asheville and Charlotte in North Carolina; Boston; Burlington, Vt.; San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Davis and Los Angeles in California; Providence, R.I; Tucson, Ariz.; and Eugene, Ore.

A network of pro-regime organizations in Chicago issued its own press release, parroting the messaging against "the U.S. empire."