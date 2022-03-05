Expand / Collapse search
Nate Foy

Nate Foy currently serves as an FNC correspondent based in New York City. He joined the network in February 2022. Read More

Most recently, Foy worked at WBBH-TV (NBC) in Fort Myers, Florida, covering events including the devastation of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Dorian, Super Bowl LII and LIV and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  

Previously, Foy served as sports anchor at WZVN-TV (ABC) in Fort Myers where he anchored and produced the 6 PM and 11 PM sportscasts. Prior to joining WZVN, he was a sports director for KQTV (ABC) in St. Joseph, Missouri where he anchored and produced sportscasts as well as a weekly football program.

A graduate of University of Miami, Foy holds a Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.