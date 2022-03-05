Nate Foy currently serves as an FNC correspondent based in New York City. He joined the network in February 2022. Read More

Most recently, Foy worked at WBBH-TV (NBC) in Fort Myers, Florida, covering events including the devastation of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Dorian, Super Bowl LII and LIV and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Foy served as sports anchor at WZVN-TV (ABC) in Fort Myers where he anchored and produced the 6 PM and 11 PM sportscasts. Prior to joining WZVN, he was a sports director for KQTV (ABC) in St. Joseph, Missouri where he anchored and produced sportscasts as well as a weekly football program.

A graduate of University of Miami, Foy holds a Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.