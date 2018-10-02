This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
The man accused of fatally striking a 12-year-old Boy Scout in New York reportedly admitted to police that he had three drinks before getting behind the while of his 2016 Mercedes.
Democratic socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all but told students at her alma mater, Boston University, that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh committed perjury during his nomination process.
An intoxicated man plowed through a group of Boy Scouts who were walking along a Long Island road on Sunday, sending five of them – one in critical condition – to the hospital, police said.
A 4-year-old boy was thrown from the top of a New York City building by his mentally-ill brother who was arrested, according to reports.
A woman accused of stabbing three babies and two adults at a suspected birth tourism site said she mistook the newborns for wolves.
Fearing possible gunshots, it took only the collapse of a police barrier at a politically charged New York celebrity music show Saturday to send thousands of spectators fleeing in panic.
Authorities were searching for a suspect described as “armed and dangerous” Friday after a morning shooting in a New York state hospital.
In an effort to reduce microaggressions in the classroom, students at Columbia University can now upload a recording of their name so their professor doesn’t mispronounce it.
The NFL heiress who allegedly hit a lawyer with her glass purse while spewing anti-Semitic comments on New Year’s Eve may be heading to trial.