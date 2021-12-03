Alexis McAdams currently serves as an FNC correspondent based in New York City. She joined the network in January 2020.Read More

Most recently, McAdams provided live coverage from Kenosha, Wisconsin surrounding the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, including reporting from outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as the Rittenhouse verdict was reached in November 2021. Following the verdict, she sat down with Wendy Rittenhouse, the mother of Kyle Rittenhouse, for an interview.

Before her role at FNC, McAdams worked at ABC affiliate WLS-TV in Chicago, Illinois beginning in 2018, where she covered the city’s crime beat. In addition, she covered major breaking news stories across the midwest including natural disasters, mass shootings and major court cases as well as extensive reporting on the protests in Chicago following the death of George Floyd.

Previously, McAdams served as the general assignment reporter for the FOX affiliate station WXIN/WTTV in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she worked as the lead reporter on the Delphi murder case.

A graduate of Illinois State University, McAdams holds a Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.