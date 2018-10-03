Bryan Llenas currently serves as a National Correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC) based in New York. He joined Fox News in 2010 as a reporter for FOXNewsLatino.com and transitioned to his role as FNC correspondent in 2013.Read More

In this capacity, Llenas covers national breaking news. Most recently, Llenas reported the guilty verdict from the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania. In addition, he covered the indictment against New York Congressman Chris Collins (R-NY). He also contributed to FNC’s live coverage of the family separation crisis at the U.S./Mexico border in 2018.

In 2017, Llenas reported extensively on Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, traveling to Puerto Rico, six months after the powerful storm to update viewers on the recovery efforts. He also became the first non-French journalist to fly with the precision aerobatic demonstration team of the French Air Force, Patrouille de France. In addition, Llenas reported live from the scene of the mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

During the 2016 election season, Llenas contributed to numerous reports, including the Latino vote from both the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention. He also was part of the team covering President Donald Trump’s transition to the White House, reporting from Bedminster, New Jersey and Trump Tower in New York.

Throughout his tenure at FNC, Llenas has covered a wide array of stories, including the 2016 terror bombings in Manhattan, the 2014 World Cup live from Brazil, the inauguration of Pope Francis live from Rome and the Pope’s subsequent visit to the U.S.

As a member of the inaugural launch team that developed FOX News Latino, Llenas has covered key issues including immigration, politics and news affecting the Hispanic community. Named one of the Top 50 Latino voices to follow on Twitter, Llenas received a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science from the University of Miami.