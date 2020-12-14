Stars who got married in 2020

2020 has looked different -- and been trying -- for many as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe.

As far as weddings, a few stars tied the knot before the pandemic hit, while others opted to marry in the months following, but with little to no guests and in socially distant ceremonies.

Here's a look at this past year's celebrity weddings:

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

In January, Pamela Anderson shocked fans by announcing she married movie mogul Jon Peters.

The Hollywood Reporter, which was the first to report the news, said the secret nuptials took place during a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif.

However, the couple's newlywed bliss was short-lived as the "Baywatch" icon and Peters' nuptials only lasted 12 days.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters officially became husband and wife in January.

The couple tied the knot at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, according to People magazine.

The ceremony was about 30 minutes long, during which the former NFL quarterback and the Miss Universe 2017 winner read their own vows in front of over 250 guests.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price

"Malcolm in the Middle" actor Frankie Muniz married his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony in February.

The actor got hitched in Phoenix, Ariz., to Paige Price after popping the question in 2018, according to Us Weekly.

"My wedding day was literally the best day of my life!" Muniz told People magazine.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

In March, Bindi Irwin revealed that she married fiancé Chandler Powell at a small ceremony without any guests in order to keep friends and family safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

The Australian TV personality and conservationist announced the news on Instagram showing a picture of her kissing her new husband while wearing an elegant wedding gown.

"March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," Irwin revealed.

Dwight Yoakam and Emily Joyce

Country crooner Dwight Yoakam tied the knot with his longtime fiancée Emily Joyce in an intimate wedding ceremony in March.

Yoakam and Joyce exchanged their nuptials in Santa Monica, Calif., in a ceremony that had fewer than 10 attendees, and those in the mix were seated at least six feet apart from each other.

A statement from Yoakam's publicist said the couple waited to announce the wedding until May out of respect to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter, Cassidy Gifford, married her fiancé Ben Wierda earlier this year, according to Cassidy Gifford's rep.

"Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan," her manager told Fox News in a statement in June.

In addition, the statement noted that the newlyweds are also "planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future."

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday

Raven-Symoné officially became a married woman in June.

The "That’s So Raven" star revealed that she got married to Miranda Maday in an intimate backyard ceremony.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!" Raven, whose last name is Pearman, wrote alongside a picture on Instagram of her and her now-wife hugging each other.

She continued: "Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW."

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie finally said, "I do," in June.

The couple, who got engaged last October, eloped in Santa Barbara, Calif., and were married at a seaside resort, People magazine reported.

"It was beautiful," said the actor.

According to the outlet, Quaid and Savoie originally planned for a wedding in April in Hawaii, along with a second reception for family and friends in Nashville. However, the two had to postpone the festivities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But on June 2, the pair exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings with only their pastor as a witness.

"Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride," Quaid gushed.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in Windsor attended by Queen Elizabeth II and other "close family" members in July.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the unannounced nuptials in a statement to Fox News at the time.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," a spokeswoman at Buckingham Palace said.

The royal wedding came nearly two months after Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter and her fiancé Mozzi had no choice but to postpone their big day, originally scheduled for May 29, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was initially set to take place at St. James Palace in London, with a lavish reception at Elizabeth’s garden in Buckingham Palace.

Cody Gifford and Erika Brown

Kathie Lee Gifford’s son Cody Gifford was married to his longtime girlfriend, Erika Brown, in September.

In photos the former "Today" co-host posted, her son wore a traditional suit while the bride wore a princess-style wedding dress with a floral embroidered corset top and off-the-shoulder long sleeves. Brown also wore a tiara.

"God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful," Gifford captioned photos of Cody and Erika on Instagram.

Lily Allen and David Harbour

David Harbour and Lily Allen got hitched in September.

The couple confirmed they got married in Las Vegas in a low-key ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The reception was equally chill as Harbour and Allen ate In-N-Out burgers with her two kids.

The "Stranger Things" actor wrote on social media: "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic."

Meanwhile, the British singer posted a series of wedding pics with a simple red heart emoji caption.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder tied the knot with fiancé Beau Clark in September.

The former "Vanderpump Rules" star married Clark in an intimate, casual backyard wedding after having to postpone their plans to get married in Italy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the couple who is also expecting their first child together (a daughter), pushed their dream wedding to October 2021.

"Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway," the author wrote on social media. "Married sept 2020-Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021."

"I am so proud to be your wife," Schroeder gushed.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh married in October.

The two tied the knot in Tampa, Fla., according to a marriage certificate.

Rumors of a romance between the "Bumblebee" actor and Shariatzadeh began swirling in March of 2019, less than a year after Cena's high-profile split from Nikki Bella, to whom he had been engaged.

He was also previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-2012.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost also tied the knot in October.

The couple married in an "intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones," according to an Instagram post from Meals on Wheels America.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the caption read.

The image featured the Staten Island Ferry -- Jost was born in Staten Island -- decorated with traditional wedding day aluminum cans.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," it concluded.

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart married Jordan McGraw in December.

The "Daily Pop" host confirmed the news by posting a photo from their ceremony.

"Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw 💒" she captioned a photo of the pair, who is expecting their first child together.

