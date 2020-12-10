Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Morgan Stewart marries Jordan McGraw

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Morgan Stewart is off the market.

The “Daily Pop” host, 32, secretly married fiancé Jordan McGraw on Wednesday, Dec. 9, she confirmed by posting a photo from their ceremony. Set against a Jeff Leatham-designed flower wall, Stewart said “I do” to McGraw, 34, in a white Chanel gown.

Stewart, who is pregnant with her and McGraw’s first child, captioned the sweet Instagram, “Btw … Jordan and Morgan McGraw.”

McGraw shared a more candid snap from their intimate affair and captioned it with their wedding date: Dec. 9, 2020.

Morgan Stewart (L) and Jordan McGraw (R) tied the knot on December 9. 

Morgan Stewart (L) and Jordan McGraw (R) tied the knot on December 9.  (Getty)

The TV personality announced in August, just a month after getting engaged, that she and the son of the famed Dr. Phil were having a baby girl.

This is Stewart’s second marriage. Page Six exclusively revealed in August 2019 that she and now-ex-husband Brendan Fitzpatrick were calling it quits after sources said she had an inappropriate relationship with a former E! network executive.

She officially filed for divorce from Fitzpatrick two months later.

