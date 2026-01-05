Amy Schumer slips on bikinis to showcase her weight loss transformation, details her 2026 resolutions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Amy Schumer is embracing the new year with a new mindset.

On Sunday, the comedian — who has been detailing her weight-loss journey over the past year — took to social media to show off her impressive transformation and dedication to "self-care" this upcoming year.

"My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip," she wrote on Instagram, alongside the carousel of photos featuring herself in bathing suits and dresses. "And the last photo I’m on the trip. This year is about self care and self love. No makeup. No filter. @eres and @therow let’s all appreciate our health our families our friends and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love."

"You are gorgeous Amy," Courtney Cox commented.

"Self care for the win," Jewel added.

The post comes weeks after announcing her split from husband, Chris Fischer.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, Dec. 12, the "Kinda Pregnant" star shared that she and Fischer are splitting after seven years of marriage.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time," she wrote in the caption.

After adding a few more "blah blah blah[s]," Schumer clarified that their decision to part ways as a couple wasn't because "I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [a] basket," or because her husband is a "hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail."

She said the split was "Amicable and all love and respect!," concluding the caption by adding, "Family forever."

In October, the 44-year-old comedian took to social media to share a photo of her dramatic transformation . Schumer, who was wearing a tiny black dress and heels, was accompanied by two friends as the group enjoyed the Paul McCartney concert in Las Vegas.

Friends and fans were quick to share their thoughts, praising the actress for her progress.

"Okay Amyyyyyy🔥" comedian Anjelah Johnson commented.

"Those legs ❤️❤️❤️" Isla Fisher wrote.

In March, Schumer praised the effects of Mounjaro (also known as tirzepatide) in a video clip shared on Instagram with her nearly 13 million followers.

"I wanted to share and keep it 100 with you, that years ago – and yes, this is completely unsafe to be driving and making a video – years ago, three years ago, I tried Wegovy and I was like puking," Schumer said in the clip captured while she was behind the wheel.

"I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula or whatever… but anyway, I went on this telehealth meeting with MidiHealth, and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself, cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are like nurses and teachers."

In addition to the injectable medication, which is primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, the "Trainwreck" star has a new routine which includes hormones.

"They put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause and my symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared," Schumer said.

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" last year, the comedian opened up about her scary experience trying medication for weight-loss purposes.

"I have this gene - GDF15 - which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy. So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like bedridden, I was vomiting, and then you have no energy but other people take it, and they're all good," she explained.

"I lost 30 pounds so quick," said Schumer, who is mom to 4-year-old son Gene, whom she shares with husband, Chris Fischer. "I looked great, and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?"

Ozempic, which is a semaglutide injection, was originally approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but the medication has increasingly been prescribed off label for weight loss, along with several other similar medications.

