Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pack on the PDA in their swimsuits during Costa Rican getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster packed on the PDA while enjoying a sunset beach outing in Costa Rica on Saturday.

In photos obtained by Fox News Digital, the 57-year-old actor and the 50-year-old actress were spotted sharing warm embraces and holding hands while frolicking in the waves during their vacation in the Central American country.

Jackman showed off his fit physique as he went shirtless in a pair of navy blue and white floral patterned swim trunks while Foster displayed her toned figure in a royal blue bikini with skirted bottoms.

The pair were pictured beaming while wading hand in hand through the ocean waves. Jackman was seen holding Foster from behind as they gazed toward the horizon. During one tender moment, the two wrapped their arms around each other as Foster closed her eyes.

HUGH JACKMAN’S RUMORED FLAME SUTTON FOSTER STAYS SILENT AFTER HIS EX'S STATEMENT ABOUT 'BETRAYAL'

The duo appeared to be in good spirits as they shared laughs and walked further into the water. Later, Jackman and Foster were seen strolling on the shore while chatting with a couple of friends.

Prior to embarking on a romance, Jackman and Foster were friends and co-starred together in the Broadway revival of the musical "The Music Man," which ran from February 2022 to January 2023. The "Wolverine" star played conman Harold Hill while Foster played his love interest, librarian Marian Paroo.

In June 2022, Foster praised her co-star during an interview with Vogue magazine.

HUGH JACKMAN AND KATE HUDSON FACE BACKLASH FROM REAL FAMILY BEHIND TRIBUTE BAND FILM

"He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous—and all of that is true. He disarms everyone, and he doesn’t make anything about him," Foster told the outlet. "And he’s now become one of my best friends, which was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along.’"

In September 2023, Jackman and actress Deborra Lee-Furness announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the couple said in a statement shared with People magazine. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The former couple shares two children together: Oscar and Ava. Jackman and Lee-Furness finalized their divorce in June.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A year after Jackman separated from Lee-Furness, Foster filed for divorce from her ex-husband Ted Griffin in October 2024. Foster and Griffin, who were married for almost a decade, share daughter Emily.

In January 2025, Jackman and the "Younger" star confirmed their romance when they were spotted holding hands while enjoying a dinner date in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The two officially made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2025 when they posed for photos together at the Hollywood premiere of Jackman's movie "Song Sung Blue."

In December, the duo attended the 2025 Gotham Film Awards in New York City and Foster joined Jackman later that month for the New York premiere of "Song Sung Blue."