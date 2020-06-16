Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter Cassidy weds Ben Wierda in intimate backyard ceremony

Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter, Cassidy, is married.

The 26-year-old and her fiancé Ben Wierda recently tied the knot, according to Cassidy's rep.

"Ben and Cassidy got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan," her manager told Fox News in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement noted that the newlyweds are also "planning on having a big celebration when it’s safe to do so in the future."

Earlier this month, Kathie Lee Gifford, 66, posted a photo to Instagram expressing her excitement over her daughter's impending nuptials.

"When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!" the former "Today" co-host captioned the June 6 post, which featured a picture of her riding a tractor.

Back in November, Gifford shared her daughter's engagement news, noting that she was “beyond the moon and stars.”

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda I am beyond the moon and stars,” Gifford wrote.

“Thank you, LORD!” she continued.

In a series of Instagram Stories at the time, Cassidy also showed off her new engagement ring while celebrating with friends.