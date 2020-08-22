Country singer Dwight Yoakam, 63, welcomes first child with wife Emily Joyce months after wedding

Country singer Dwight Yoakam has welcomed his first child at the age of 63 with his wife Emily Joyce.

Yoakam's team made the birth announcement on his Instagram, writing that their son, Dalton Loren Yoakam, was born on Aug. 16 at 9:19 a.m.

"Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says...Babies get born even in a... Pandemic lock down...With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy," Yoakam's team announced.

Photos shared with the birth announcement show the couple with their hands on Joyce's belly just before heading to the hospital.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., in March. The ceremony had fewer than 10 attendees and guests were seated at least six feet apart from each other.

A statement from Yoakam's publicist said the couple waited to announce the wedding until May out of respect to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actor has been engaged to Joyce, who is reportedly 36 years old, for several years. This is Yoakam's first marriage.