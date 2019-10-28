John Cena hits red carpet with new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh: 'I got a beautiful date'

John Cena and his new girlfriend just made their red carpet debut together.

The wrestler-turned-actor and his new gal pal, Shay Shariatzadeh, hit the red carpet in New York City on Saturday to promote Cena’s new film, “Playing with Fire.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena stated, “It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date." Cena also confirmed that he met his new flame while filming “Playing with Fire.”

NIKKI BELLA IN TEARS AFTER MOVING OUT OF EX JOHN CENA’S HOUSE

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," Cena said.

“Playing with Fire” co-star Keegan-Michael Key revealed what Cena said about Shariatzadeh prior to their relationship.

"There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn't take my eyes off her," Key recalled Cena saying about his soon-to-be girlfriend.

VIN DIESEL PRAISES JOHN CENA AHEAD OF 'FAST AND FURIOUS 9' RELEASE

Cena was previous engaged to fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. Wrestling fans may remember the moment when John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in front of a sold-out crowd of 75,000 fans at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Fla. However, a year later, Nikki announced that her relationship with Cena had come to an end.

The breakup came as a shock to both reality TV and wrestling fans, as their relationship was front and center whenever they were featured on “Total Divas,” “Total Bellas” and WWE programming.

Eventually, Bella found love again with former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev. The couple started dating earlier this year.