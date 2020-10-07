Stassi Schroeder marries Beau Clark: 'So proud to be your wife'

Stassi Schroeder has tied the knot with fiancé Beau Clark.

The former "Vanderpump Rules" star, 32, married Clark in an intimate, casual backyard wedding in September after having to postpone their plans to get married in Italy because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the couple who is also expecting their first child together (a daughter), pushed their dream wedding to October 2021.

"Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway," the author wrote on social media. "Married sept 2020-Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021."

"I am so proud to be your wife," Schroeder gushed.

In the video, the pair are pronounced husband and wife before Clark bent down to cradle Schroeder's baby bump. The two got engaged in July 2019 and it was captured on the last season of the reality TV show.

Fellow "VPR" cast members Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright were in attendance. Kent is expecting a girl with fiancé Randall Emmett and Cartwright is expecting a boy with husband Jax Taylor.

Back in June, Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the Bravo series after past racially insensitive comments and actions resurfaced. The expecting mother addressed her behavior on "The Tamron Hall Show" last month.

"I’ve never felt like I was racist, I don’t have hate in my heart," she explained. "But I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t. That’s something that I’ve been learning throughout all of this."