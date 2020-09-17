Fired 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder addresses her racially insensitive remarks

Stassi Schroeder broke her silence in a recent no-holds-barred interview with Tamron Hall.

The former "Vanderpump Rules" star who was fired from the Bravo reality TV show in June after past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced spoke with the Emmy winner about the consequences of her actions.

When asked why Schroeder remained silent all summer, she explained, “Honestly, now because I needed time to process my feelings. I needed time to process what happened. I feel like one of the most frustrating parts when this all went down was that people expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time. And I felt like it would be better for me to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again.”

The 32-year-old also took full responsibility for her situation.

“I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I’m in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it’s just not how I feel at all," she reasoned.

Schroeder admitted that although she doesn't label herself a racist, she hasn't been "anti-racist" and "that’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this."

Schroeder and fellow castmate, Kristen Doute, were terminated after former "VPR" cast member Faith Stowers, a Black woman, revealed in an interview that Schroeder and Doute once called the cops on her in 2018 and tried to pin crimes on her she didn't commit.

Stowers said that an article was posted online of an African American woman who was allegedly wanted for theft, and Schroeder and Doute thought Stowers looked like the woman and reported her.

When asked if the expecting mother truly understood the ramifications of her actions and how Stowers' life could have been negatively affected, she said: “I do absolutely understand. I’ve spent the last three months working with a teacher and learning about everything. And there was so much that I didn’t know.

"I didn’t understand that just because something wasn’t about race for me, doesn’t mean it’s not about race for the other person because I’m bringing my experience as a White privileged woman to this situation and she’s bringing her experience as a Black woman into this situation. And because it’s about race for her, it is about race. And that’s something that I’ve realized.”

As for what she plans on teaching her daughter, Schroeder added, “I just want to be a better person. I’m pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me. And I want to be a part of the solution, I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. And I’ve recognized that. That’s why I say I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not, I needed it.”

Besides Schroeder and Doute, "VPR" newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired after both had racist tweets from their pasts uncovered.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” Bravo told Fox News in a statement at the time.

Shroeder isn't planning on making a comeback either.

"That ship has sailed," she said. "And my life feels very different right now, I think when something like this happens and you get pregnant on top of it, you take inventory of your life and you think what is going to be the best for my future child and I think getting drunk and starting conflict and misbehaving on a reality show isn’t my journey anymore.”