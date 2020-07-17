Colin Jost says he feared losing 'identity' as a comedian when he started dating Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost got candid in a recent interview admitting that he thought he would lose his “identity” as a comedian when he started dating his now-fiancée, Scarlett Johansson.

The “Saturday Night Live” star feared that when they went public, he would simply be known as Johansson’s boyfriend rather than for his craft.

"I worried about my identity with it and also with comedy. You know, you work in comedy, so I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy or took me out of the world of comedy," Jost, 38, said on Wednesday’s episode of Sirius XM's “The Howard Stern Show."

SCARLETT JOHANSSON REFLECTS ON NOT GETTING ROLES: ‘I’VE BASICALLY MADE A CAREER OUT OF BEING SECOND CHOICE’

He added: “You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing."

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian also admitted that a relationship as high-profile as his with Johansson would have been “devastating” for him five to 10 years ago.

Jost has since changed his perspective. “If people want to be together and love each other, they’re going to be together,” he said. “You have to kind of have faith in that on some level."

MARVEL'S 'BLACK WIDOW' RELEASE DATE PUSHED BACK AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

Radio host Howard Stern also asked if Jost got jealous when Johansson had on-screen kisses. The comedian claimed it “hasn’t really happened.”

He jokingly added: "I’m gonna try and push her into a lot more animated stuff. Just all voice work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jost and Johansson got engaged in May last year after two years of dating.