Kathie Lee Gifford’s son Cody gets married: ‘Glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple’

Kathie Lee Gifford’s son Cody got married to his longtime girlfriend, Erika Brown, on Saturday.

In photos the former “Today” co-host posted, her son, 30, wore a traditional suit while the bride wore a princess-style wedding dress with a floral embroidered corset top and off-the-shoulder long sleeves. Brown, 29, also wore a tiara.

“God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple. So grateful," Gifford, 67, captioned photos of Cody and Erika.

The bride also shared a sweet photo on Monday embracing her now-husband.

"Happily ever after," Brown wrote alongside the Bible verse Matthew 19:6.

The verse states: "So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate."

"Cody married!! Cassidy married! I am the happiest mama in the world!" Gifford commented on Brown's post.

In June, the former talk show host’s daughter Cassidy married Ben Wierda.

Cody and his wife got engaged in May 2019. The couple started dating in 2013.

"Just parents and siblings were in attendance," a source told People magazine of Cody's wedding.