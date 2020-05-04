Country star Dwight Yoakam marries fiancée Emily Joyce in socially distant wedding

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Country crooner Dwight Yoakam tied the knot with his longtime fiancée Emily Joyce in an intimate wedding ceremony in March.

The 63-year-old and Joyce exchanged their nuptials in Santa Monica, Calif., in a ceremony that had fewer than 10 attendees, and those in the mix were seated at least six feet apart from each other.

A statement from Yoakam's publicist said the couple waited to announce the wedding until May out of respect to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMAN IS ENGAGED TO GIRLFRIEND FRANCIE FRANE 10 MONTHS AFTER WIFE BETH CHAPMAN’S DEATH

The couple married just prior to California's lockdown and they adhered to recommendations on social distancing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actor has been engaged to Joyce for several years. This is Yoakam's first marriage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.