Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert welcome first baby together, two years after her emergency brain surgery

Hayley Erbert and husband Derek Hough celebrated the birth of their daughter just before the new year.

The new parents revealed their little one was born Dec. 29, 2025, in a heartwarming social media share posted Monday.

"Every step of our lives has led us to you," the couple captioned a post where they announced her name, Everley Capri Hough.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pros cradled Everley's tiny feet in a black-and-white image posted on each of their accounts.

"Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed," they added.

Celebrity friends sent well-wishes online, including Ricki Lake, Paula Abdul, Natasha Bedingfield and Sasha Farber.

His sister, Julianne Hough, celebrated the arrival of her niece and wrote, "Welcome to the world sweet angel Everley."

Dylan Efron wrote, "She's going to be so loved," while their "DWTS" co-star Valentin Chmerkovskiy noted, "Congrats on your greatest creation yet."

Danica McKellar congratulated the new parents and offered advice, "Every chapter brings new adventures — enjoy them all!"

Their bundle of joy arrived nearly two years after Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy following a cranial hematoma diagnosis.

In December, Erbert reflected on receiving "a second chance at life through life-saving brain surgery."

"In these two years, I’ve gone through every human emotion imaginable, the kind that cracks you open and the kind that puts you back together," she shared online. "I’ve reclaimed parts of myself I thought I’d never find again, rediscovered who I am, and moved through seasons of loss, triumph, joy, endless fear, grief, healing, and quiet hope."

"It was a whirlwind to say the least. But I’m truly grateful for it all, and so incredibly proud of myself and my body for everything it has endured. What a miracle it is that two years ago I was fighting for my life… and now, here I am creating life."

Hough previously praised his wife for her strength and resilience only days after requiring emergency brain surgery.

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," Hough wrote in part on Instagram. "She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us."

Hough, a three-time Emmy Award winner, holds the record for most "DWTS" wins as a professional dancer and has six mirrorball trophies in his collection. He became a celebrity judge during the 29th season.

Erbert and Hough married in August 2023 before embarking on their "Symphony of Dance" tour.