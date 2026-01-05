‘Landman’ star Ali Larter on why fans can’t get enough of show’s ‘messy’ family drama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter is all about the "Landman" drama.

Speaking with Fox News Digital at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the 49-year-old actress — who plays Angela, the recently reconciled ex-wife of Billy Bob Thornton’s character, in the Paramount+ series — opened up about why fans gravitate toward the "messy" dynamics that the show's characters bring to the screen.

"I think that we were incredibly surprised our second season premiere was so big. People love the messy family, they love the dynamics. There's something in our show for everyone. I think some people love the marriage storyline, other people love Jacob [Lofland] or laugh with Michelle [Randolph]'s comedy. There's a little something for everyone."

During a recent interview with Variety, Larter opened up about her unique character and explained why she loves playing someone who is "emotionally complex and bold."

"I think it’s incredible that Taylor [Sheridan]'s writing for a woman in her late 40s who’s still very alive in her body, who still wants to be intimate with her husband," Larter said. "Is that why it’s so confusing to some people? I think that Taylor is a provocateur, and we’d like to put a mirror up to certain things, so I think that’s part of it."

"I love playing a woman that’s this alive," she continued. "[Angela and Tommy] kind of feel like they’re in high school again. They’re rekindling this love story, and for me to play a woman who just doesn’t care about all the judgment of others is so freeing. I have so many women come up to me who always want to have that… they want to find that little bit of Angela in them, because we’re always asked to live within the societal norms."

"There’s something so delicious about playing a character who does it by her rules, who just lives her life as she wants to live it, who loves hard and free," she added. "I think it’s exciting at this point in my career and at my age to get to play someone who’s this emotionally complex and bold."

In June, Larter — who often appears on the show wearing bikinis or skin-tight dresses — detailed her daily regime when it comes to portraying Angela.

"For all my ladies out there that work hard to be their best everyday. Let’s hear how you do it? I had to shoot a bikini scene for my show last week," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a red bikini. "Playing a character that is so comfortable in her body drives me. So here’s how I prep and what I eat for a day on set. Bed by 11pm and I take magnesium and gaba, wake at 5:30am."

‘LANDMAN’ STAR ALI LARTER REVEALS 4:30 A.M. WORKOUT ROUTINE AND DIET SECRETS

"Celery juice and coffee and hit the gym by 6. I do a 30 minute intervals run and 10 minutes of core," she continued. "Shower, dunk my face in ice water, slather with oil cause of my spray tan. Leave for work at 7am. Go through the works and blend out my tan. Another coffee, lemon water, eggs and Turkey bacon. Put on Angela’s diamond cross which is my suit of armor for this woman. 10 minutes of deep breathing to break down the BS I tell myself and redirect my energy to a calm, confident, and creative state while I look over my material. And then go walk the walk! Let me know how you build your self up to look and feel your best."