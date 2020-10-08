Nikki Bella catches 'political' backlash after promoting new Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson book

Nikki Bella was caught by surprise this week after she became the center of an online "political debate."

The former WWE diva took to Instagram to promote her friend Hiram Garcia's photography book featuring photos of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and was met with backlash from Trump supporters instead.

The new mom broke it all down on her and her twin sister Brie Bella's podcast this week to discuss why she showed the book some love in the first place.

"We know as authors...how much work you put into making your first book; to any book you have, and the minute you get your first book published and it hit shelves, how proud you are. You're just so excited; it's a huge accomplishment. So when I got his in the mail, I just remember that feeling when we dropped 'Incomparable,'" Bella said (via E! News).

Not long after showing her support, Bella's Instagram was flooded with comments from Trump supporters calling for a "boycott" of her merchandise. They translated Bella's support for the book as support for Joe Biden, as Johnson recently revealed he would be voting for the Democratic presidential nominee in the November election.

“Then I looked at social media and all of a sudden I was like, ‘What the f--k?’ I’m like, how did this turn into a political debate?” she recalled, according to Us Weekly, adding, "First of all, that never crossed my mind. Not once."

The "Total Bellas" star went on to explain that her support for the book had nothing to do with Johnson's political beliefs.

"It sucks that you can support someone—support a friend and their amazing accomplishment—and how it turns into negativity and you get this backlash and it turns into something so political," she continued.

Bella's post, which still remains, shows comments from fans who called her "narrow-minded" and "unsupportive of anyone who doesn't share your views or opinions."

"Oh noo! TRUMP 2020," one fan replied.

"He's a Biden supporter," another said with a thumb down emoji. "Stone Cold was better. Trump 2020."

"Nope. Nope nope!!! Plz don't endorse this guy," another wrote to Bella.

However, there were fans who also defended the star, claiming that her support for the book wasn't intended to be political.

"LOL at the triggered ones. The Rock endorsed somebody other than the Cheeto. Get over it," one said.

"So now she can't like a book bc of your political preferences? Bunch of babiessss, grow up!" wrote another.

Bella said on her podcast that she considered deleting the post but ultimately decided against it.

"There's no winning talking about politics, unfortunately," she said.

She concluded the discussion with a message to her listeners.

"Nikki Bella's account, this is all about positivity, love and light. I embrace everyone's beliefs because I was raised to believe—and I learned on my own—that everyone is gonna have different opinions and beliefs," she said, adding, "That's what makes the world go 'round. We're all never oing to think the same."