Queen Elizabeth didn’t flee Buckingham Palace due to coronavirus fears, source claims

Queen Elizabeth II isn’t fleeing Buckingham Palace despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News on Monday.

“The queen is staying on at Buckingham Palace despite reports she’d ‘quit’ over coronavirus,” he claimed. “It appears that her majesty has decided against the idea that she should quit her main London residence. It’s quite simple really – she has adopted the mode of she must be with her people and support them.”

“Yes, she knows she is at the ‘at-risk’ group but what else can she do – and she also knows that if it appears that she is running away from her country then it does not send a great message to the people and her subjects,” he continued.

“The queen also takes stock from previous crisis and in particular, the Second World War, where her father King George insisted on staying put at Buckingham Palace throughout all the bombs and terror that surrounded them as ‘we are all in it together.’ Queen Elizabeth has spoken before about the time her family was bombed at the famous royal residence.

“She is a stoic lady who has seen a lot in her 93 years and simply cannot bear all the… [fear] mongering that is surrounding this serious health crisis. And above all, she believes we should stay with the adage ‘keep calm and carry on.’”

A palace spokesperson also told People magazine the longest-ruling monarch in U.K. history has taken a regular trip to her residence in Windsor for the weekend but is expected to be back at the palace this week as usual.

The royal family has canceled and postponed several of their trips amid the global pandemic.

According to the outlet, Elizabeth canceled her scheduled trips to Cheshire and Camden for the upcoming week “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.”

Her son Prince Charles, as well as his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, canceled their royal tour, which was set to begin on March 17 and conclude on March 25, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan.

“Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” their office shared in a statement.

The Prince of Wales, 71, has also been offering a namaste instead of a formal handshake to greet others at royal engagements. His mother has recently also worn gloves to an investiture ceremony.

Prince Harry’s trip to the U.K. in April for the London Marathon has also been postponed, the BBC reported. The sporting event was pushed back to Oct. 4.

“The world is in an unprecedented situation, grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19, and public health is everyone’s priority,” event director Hugh Brasher said in a statement released on Friday.

According to a John Hopkins database, there have been 1,551 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.K., as well as 56 deaths. Twenty-one people have since recovered.