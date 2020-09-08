Lily Allen, David Harbour obtain marriage license in Las Vegas

Lily Allen and David Harbour are on their way to becoming man and wife.

Although the pair has yet to officially tie the knot, the singer and “Stranger Things” star have obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas, according to court records obtained by Fox News.

Allen, 35, and Harbour, 45, snagged their marriage approval on Sept. 6 and while the quiet couple doesn’t appear to have picked up a marriage certificate, they are allotted up to a year from the date of receipt of their license to officially wed.

In May, the “Smile” songstress shared a laundry room selfie in which she seemingly confirmed her engagement to Harbour.

"First rule of engagement club ........." she responded to a curious fan who probed her about the sparkler.

Allen was first photographed wearing the ring in November and they both have been coy about their relationship status despite being spotted at sporting events and industry shindigs in the U.S. and abroad.

In October, Harbour showcased the pair in an Instagram photo rocking their Halloween costumes while enjoying time together at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

“The prince, princess and the parking lot. That seven dwarves mine ride is the best one in the whole d—n park. Go on, fight me,” he captioned the snap.

If Harbour and Allen make their way to the altar, the nuptials will mark her second marriage.

Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper in 2011 and the pair welcomed two daughters, Marnie Rose, 7, and Ethel Mary, 8. They endured a two-year divorce before finalizing matters in June 2018.

Reps for Harbour and Allen did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.