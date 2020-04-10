Kathie Lee Gifford says her kids 'insisted' she self-isolate in Florida: ‘It’s quite beautiful’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kathie Lee Gifford is sharing how she is social distancing.

The 66-year-old former talk show host joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager via video chat on Friday, and during her appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna", she revealed where she's been self-isolating.

"I’m down here in Florida with no hairdryer,” Gifford told the co-hosts while showing off her hair.

"My children insisted on sending me here because I’m old," she joked. "Old people go to Florida.”

Gifford went on to share that she's been with her daughter Cassidy, her fiancé and his family.

“So I've had time with them," Gifford said, adding that Florida is "a beautiful place to be if you’ve gotta be quarantined. It ain’t bad here.

"It’s quite beautiful, but I feel for everybody else in cramped quarters and maybe still that cold weather," she continued.

However, Gifford noted that like everyone else hunkering down amid the coronavirus pandemic, she is looking forward "to normalcy again."

“I’ve never been normal or had a normal life but my own normal,” Gifford added while smiling.

Gifford also shared the one thing that she's been "frustrated" about.

“... I've not been able to be a part of the healing,” she explained of no longer being on-air. "I remember when I left ['Live With Regis and Kathie Lee'] and then 9/11 happened, that was the only time I was really longing to still be on the air because I wanted to be a part of the healing and give comfort to people.”

“So I’m happy to be with you guys today,” Gifford said.

The mom of two also revealed that she's been working on musical projects, which she initially wasn't planning on releasing until they were "ready," but due to the crisis, she decided to release it earlier.

“I just felt like the Lord laid it on my heart that this is a time where people need hope and healing, and not just the same old, same old," she shared of the three new oratorios which will be broadcasted for a one-hour Easter Sunday special titled "The Way" on the Christian radio station KLOVE at 10 a.m. EST.

Gifford added: “My prayer is that they will bless people. They will give them hope and healing and comfort, and that’s all we can hope for is that people have hope.”