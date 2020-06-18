Raven-Symoné secretly marries Miranda Maday in a backyard ceremony

Raven-Symoné is officially a married woman.

The “That’s So Raven” star revealed on June 18 that she got married to Miranda Maday in an intimate backyard ceremony.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!” Raven, 34, whose last name is Pearman, wrote alongside a picture on Instagram of her and her now-wife hugging each other.

She continued: “Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Raven wore a black button-down shirt and black pants while Maday wore a white top and white pants for their wedding.

The pair had a handful of loved ones with them during the nuptials. “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” the actress said in a separate post.

Former “Cheetah Girls” star Adrienne Bailon commented, “CONGRATULATIONS.” Raven responded, “Thanks boo. Took me forever but I’m in the club now!”

Kiely Williams, who recently reconciled with Raven, also congratulated the newlywed. “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, and laughter,” the former “Cheetah Girls” singer said.

Raven has been notoriously private about her relationships and it’s unclear how she met Maday, but marriage has always been on her mind.

In 2013, following the legalization of gay marriage, the comedian tweeted, “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you.” She later officially came out.

Last year Raven explained why she is still so private about her love life despite being out. “While it was a selfish thing for me to keep my secret to myself for as long as I did, I am very happy that I’m out, if only to help someone else feel comfortable,” Raven told Variety.

She added: “I still have my reservations about how much I want to divulge and how much I want my career to be defined by my membership within the LGBTQ community, how much I feel necessary to say because my journey is my own, and how much I’m obligated to say because of the position that I’m in and that I can help somebody get out of their shell.”