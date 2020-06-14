Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder pregnant after being fired from show: report

Despite being fired from "Vanderpump Rules," Stassi Schroeder still has something to look forward to.

According to Us Weekly, the former reality star, 31, is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark.

The outlet reports that Schroeder and Clark, 40, were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday with a visible baby bump.

The news comes just days after Schroeder was fired from the reality show "Vanderpump Rules" after past racially insensitive actions resurfaced.

Cast members Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go.

The firing came about after former "VPR" cast member Faith Stowers revealed in a recent interview that Schroeder and Doute once called the cops on her in 2018 and tried to pin crimes on her she didn't commit.

Stowers said that an article was posted online of an African-American woman who was allegedly wanted for theft, and Schroeder and Doute thought Stowers looked like the woman and reported her.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African-American lady,” Stowers said. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Schroeder was also dropped from multiple brand sponsorships such as shaving brand Billie and vitamin startup Ritual. In addition, the “Next Level Basic” author was dropped from her PR company, UTA, as well, according to Page Six.

Both Schroeder and Doute have apologized since the news broke.

Schroeder said, "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that… What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

While Doute said: “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her… I’m ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Meanwhile, Boyens and Caprioni apologized on the recent Season 8 reunion.

Boyens, who is the general manager of TomTom, said: "I'm an adult now, and I cringe even thinking that I said those things... I just want to say I'm just really, sincerely sorry. I'm not even -- there's no excuse."

Caprioni, a waiter at SUR, said: "It's something I regret deeply, and it was just kind of making jokes with each other, like we'd literally be in the same room and just say stupid s--- to each other, and it was a dumb f---ing thing to do. I'm doing my best to move forward and be the best person I can be, and try to emulate [sic] that to everybody else."

Reps for Schroeder declined to comment and reps for Clark did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report