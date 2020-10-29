Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost marry in 'intimate ceremony'

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot.

The couple married over the weekend in an "intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones," according to an Instagram post from Meals on Wheels America on Thursday.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the caption read.

The image featured the Staten Island Ferry -- Jost was born in Staten Island -- decorated with traditional wedding day aluminum cans.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," it concluded.

The actress, 35, and "Saturday Night Live" star, 38, became engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating.

The co-star the Marvel "Avengers" films was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Dauriac and Johansson share a 6-year-old daughter, Rose. This is the comedian's first marriage.

Johansson previously gushed about Jost's romantic proposal. "He did [do it in a romantic way], he killed it," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He's got a lot behind that [Saturday Night Live] news desk he's hiding."

"He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic," Johansson added. "I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it's still, it's a beautiful moment. It was very personal. It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely, special thing."