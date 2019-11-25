Dennis Quaid, 65, defends age gap between himself and fiancee Laura Savoie, 26: ‘I can’t even get angry’

Dennis Quaid isn’t worried about comments being made about the 39-year age difference between him and his fiancée Laura Savoie.

The actor opened up to The Guardian on Monday about facing criticism for dating a younger woman.

“That was really a laugh,” the 65-year-old told the outlet. “I thought it was wonderful actually.”

The “Parent Trap” star said that he and Savoie, 26, aren’t taking the commentary personally.

“No, it really doesn’t bother us,” he insisted. “Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can’t comment on the way they feel; I can’t even get angry.”

Quaid also shared it was never his intention to find someone Savoie’s age.

“I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me,” he explained. “I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed.

“You have no control over who you fall in love with,” he continued. “I don’t fall in love easily. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Quaid was previously dating longtime girlfriend Santa Auzina, whom he was last photographed with in December 2018, People magazine reported. The couple, who were together for a little over two years, began dating after Quaid split from his wife of 12 years, Kimberly Buffington, in 2016. The former pair finalized their divorced in April 2018.

Quaid was previously married to actress Meg Ryan. The 10-year marriage ended in 2001.

And before that, Quaid was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 until 1983.

Earlier this month, Quaid told Entertainment Tonight he’s eager to be a married man within the year.

“You’ve got a year, right?” Quaid told the outlet. “And if you go past a year without getting married, then you’re suspect. That’s basic etiquette.”

According to Quaid, he and Savoite began planning their wedding “the next minute” after he popped the question in Hawaii last month.

“I think she’s looking at wedding dresses today,” he said. “She’s gotta get started.”

In late October, Quaid confirmed to Extra he proposed to the 26-year-old after several months of dating.

“I had the ring in my pocket,” Quaid gushed to the outlet. “It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan — I wanted it to be private.”

At the time, Quaid revealed he waited for the perfect sunset to pop the question.

“She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And then she fell down," said Quaid.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay,” he continued. “It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.”

The couple was first spotted together in May of this year after having dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood.

According to People, Savoie graduated as valedictorian from Pepperdine University. During her time at the school, she reportedly dated actor Jeremy Piven.

Us Weekly reported Savoie's private Instagram account features several pictures of the student with Quaid. The outlet reports that Savoie shared a photo of herself and Quaid kissing and captioned a snap of the duo embracing: "Never been happier."

People reported that Savoie also received a master's at the University of Notre Dame and is currently working towards earning a Ph.D. in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin in their McCombs School of Business with an expected 2021 graduation date.

