'Malcolm in the Middle' actor Frankie Muniz marries longtime girlfriend Paige Price

“Malcolm in the Middle” actor Frankie Muniz reportedly married his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony on Feb. 22.

Us Weekly reports that the 34-year-old actor and former racecar driver got hitched in Phoenix, Ariz. to Paige Price after popping the question in 2018. The outlet reports that he donned a burgundy suit, white shirt and black tie during the ceremony while she opted for an elegant lace gown.

Price announced news of their engagement in 2018 with a heartfelt and sweet Instagram post.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you,” she wrote in part. “Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me.”

Shortly after the engagement, Muniz opened up to Us Weekly about what they were planning for the big day.

“It’s going to be small,” he said. “We are both … simple. Neither of us wants anything giant.”

The duo began dating in 2016. The following year he competed on “Dancing with the Stars” where he revealed that Price had been helping him cope with memory loss he believes he suffered after getting multiple concussions during his post-sitcom days as a racecar driver.

“I’ve had a lot of concussions. I’ve had nine concussions, which I think if I was a ballplayer, I wouldn’t be allowed to play anymore,” he said at the time. “I get sad at the thought of losing my memory, because I know that I do. So she writes literally in detail — she’s a writer too, so it works — like a journal that I can look at any day. It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing detail.”