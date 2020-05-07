10 best old Hollywood films to stream in May

April showers bring plenty of classic cinema to stream in May.

Whether you’re craving for some film noir, Technicolor magic or simply a feel-good romance, there are several notable options from Hollywood’s golden era of filmmaking that are at your fingertips and ready to be enjoyed over and over again. And you don’t even need to get up from your couch to experience the magic.

Grab some popcorn and get ready to be transported back in time with some of the best old Hollywood films to watch in May:

“Rear Window” (1954)

In this Alfred Hitchcock thriller, a wheelchair-bound photographer (James Stewart) who is confined to his New York City apartment spies on his neighbors and becomes convinced one of them must have committed a murder. The film also stars Hitchock muse Grace Kelly before she went on to become Princess of Monaco.

Where to find: Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Barefoot Contessa” (1954)

A washed-up film director named Harry Dawes (Humphrey Bogart) gets a chance of stardom when he encounters Maria Vargas (Ava Gardner) a gorgeous flamenco dancer who captivates him at a night club in Madrid. But as Dawes becomes more possessive of his discovery, Vargas yearns for a lover and a way to escape.

Where to find: Amazon Prime Video.

“Penny Serenade” (1941)

Roger Adams (Cary Grant) and his wife Julie (Irene Dunne) dream of becoming proud parents. But tragedy strikes when Julie suffers a devastating accident and is unable to have children of her own. But after they adopt a young girl (Eva Lee Kuney), the couple must then fight in court to keep her. The ordeal goes on to test the marriage and the pair must ultimately decide whether love can truly save them.

Where to find: Amazon Prime Video.

“Yours, Mine and Ours” (1968)

Navy officer Frank Beardsley (Henry Fonda) is raising 10 children on his own when he begins dating Helen North (Lucille Ball), a widowed nurse with eight children of her own. A mutual friend (Van Johnson) encourages the romance and the two ultimately fall head over heels. Still, the couple must decide whether forming a large family together can ever be possible.

Where to find: Amazon Prime Video.

“The Parent Trap” (1961)

Before Lindsay Lohan took on the roles, Hayley Mills starred as identical twins separated at birth by their parents’ divorce who later reunite by chance at a summer camp. The girls then go on a mission to bring their parents back together, which involves scaring away a relentless gold-digger eyeing their father. The film also stars Maureen O’Hara and Brian Keith, among others.

Where to find: Disney+

“Mary Poppins” (1964)

Julie Andrews earned her big break in Hollywood when she starred as a magical nanny in turn of the century London. The film also stars Dick Van Dyke, whose comical English accent still raises eyebrows today.

Where to find: Disney+

“Roman Holiday” (1953)

A sheltered European princess (Audrey Hepburn) who becomes bored with her traditional, mundane life, escapes her guardian and falls head over heels in love with an American reporter (Gregory Peck) in Rome. The film would earn Hepburn her first Oscar in 1954.

Where to find: Amazon Prime Video.

“A Place in the Sun” (1951)

In this drama based on the 1925 novel by Theodore Dreiser, George Eastman (Montgomery Clift) immediately falls for wealthy socialite Angela Vickers (Elizabeth Taylor) while becoming romantically involved with Alice Tripp (Shelley Winters). However, it all becomes a tragic love triangle that will forever shape the destinies of those involved.

Where to find: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

“In Old California” (1942)

Tom Craig (John Wayne) is a modest pharmacist attempting to make ends meet during the gold-rush era of California. However, he soon learns that saloon owner Britt Dawson (Albert Dekker) is ruthlessly earning big bucks by forcing local ranchers to pay protection. It’s Craig who rallies the ranchers in hopes of overthrowing the town crook’s reign. But what will happen when illness suddenly strikes?

Where to find: Amazon Prime Video.

“The African Queen” (1951)

A gin-swilling captain (Humphrey Bogart) during World War I in Africa is persuaded by a straight-laced spinster (Katharine Hepburn) to destroy an enemy warship using his boat. Although the two spend more of their time fighting each other instead, love somehow blossoms along the way.

Where to find: Amazon Prime Video.

