Boston lead singer Tommy DeCarlo dead at 60

Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of the rock band Boston, has died. He was 60.

The musician, who became the band's frontman in 2007, died on Monday after a battle with brain cancer, his daughter, Talia, told Fox News Digital.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026," Talia stated.

"After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end. During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another."

In December, DeCarlo's family — including his wife, Annie, and children, Talia and Tommy Jr. — created a GoFundMe page that asked for help during his cancer battle.

"In late September, Dad suffered a sudden brain bleed and underwent an emergency craniotomy," the GoFundMe post began. "During surgery, doctors discovered two melanoma masses on his brain and another spot on his lungs. He amazed us by recovering from the surgery and beginning treatment, but before he could complete it, he had another brain bleed and was hospitalized from November 27th to December 27th."

At the time it was created, DeCarlo had completed acute inpatient therapy and was "back on track with treatments from his oncology team."

"Our Dad is strong," the post continued. "He is a fighter. And he’s giving this battle everything he’s got — but he needs your help on this one."

"We’ve created a GoFundMe to help support his needs and the challenges ahead. He is deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support he’s already received from friends, family, and fans all over the world. It has lifted him up during the hardest moments and reminded him he’s not fighting alone."

DeCarlo joined Boston after its original lead singer, Brad Delp, died in 2007.

DeCarlo, who was working as a credit manager at his local Home Depot before landing his dream role as the band's lead singer, got the attention of Boston after uploading covers of Boston songs to his MySpace page.