Boston lead singer Tommy DeCarlo dead at 60

DeCarlo died after six-month fight that included emergency surgery and multiple hospitalizations

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Tommy DeCarlo, the lead singer of the rock band Boston, has died. He was 60. 

The musician, who became the band's frontman in 2007, died on Monday after a battle with brain cancer, his daughter, Talia, told Fox News Digital. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Dad, Tommy DeCarlo, on Monday, March 9th, 2026," Talia stated. 

Tommy DeCarlo holds a microphone on stage while performing with Boston.

Tommy DeCarlo died on Sunday, March 8, after a battle with brain cancer. He was 60.  (Daniel Knighton)

"After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end. During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another."

In December, DeCarlo's family — including his wife, Annie, and children, Talia and Tommy Jr. — created a GoFundMe page that asked for help during his cancer battle.

"In late September, Dad suffered a sudden brain bleed and underwent an emergency craniotomy," the GoFundMe post began. "During surgery, doctors discovered two melanoma masses on his brain and another spot on his lungs. He amazed us by recovering from the surgery and beginning treatment, but before he could complete it, he had another brain bleed and was hospitalized from November 27th to December 27th."

Tommy DeCarlo

Tommy DeCarlo is survived by his wife, Annie, and his three children.  (Tommy DeCarlo GoFundMe)

At the time it was created, DeCarlo had completed acute inpatient therapy and was "back on track with treatments from his oncology team."

"Our Dad is strong," the post continued. "He is a fighter. And he’s giving this battle everything he’s got — but he needs your help on this one."

Boston the band poses on red carpet

Tracy Ferrie, Tom Scholz, Tommy DeCarlo, Gary Pihl, Curly Smith and David Victor of Boston make a memorabilia donation at Hard Rock Cafe on June 28, 2012, in Hollywood, Florida.  (Larry Marano)

"We’ve created a GoFundMe to help support his needs and the challenges ahead. He is deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support he’s already received from friends, family, and fans all over the world. It has lifted him up during the hardest moments and reminded him he’s not fighting alone."

DeCarlo joined Boston after its original lead singer, Brad Delp, died in 2007.

DeCarlo, who was working as a credit manager at his local Home Depot before landing his dream role as the band's lead singer, got the attention of Boston after uploading covers of Boston songs to his MySpace page. 

