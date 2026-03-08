Expand / Collapse search
Jessica Alba says her heart is 'fuller' after loved-up Mexico City adventure with boyfriend Danny Ramirez

The actress shared a carousel of images from their Mexico City trip

By Sarah Sotoodeh Fox News
Jessica Alba shared a peek at her loved-up getaway to Mexico City with boyfriend Danny Ramirez.

The actress posted a carousel of images from their fun-filled trip, which included exploring the city and going to restaurants together.

Alba shared sweet moments in the photo dump, including an image of herself kissing Ramirez on the cheek and another photo of Ramirez kissing her cheek.

The mother of three captioned the carousel: "The best week in one of my favorite cities - belly full, heart fuller #CDMX."

Jessica Alba shared photos from her recent trip to Mexico City with boyfriend Danny Ramirez. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Jessica Alba sweetly planted a kiss on his cheek in one image. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

Alba stunned in a casual white top, cream cardigan, jeans and baseball cap as she enjoyed tacos.

They also walked around the city, and the star shared a sweet snap of them together – with Alba gazing lovingly at Ramirez.

Alba also posted artwork she saw, and historical pieces that featured Frida Kahlo.

She also sported an all-black ensemble for another day out exploring the city.

Ramirez also kissed Alba on the cheek. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

Alba and Ramirez were first seen together in May 2025, and were seen arriving back to Los Angeles from Cancún, Mexico in July.

According to an Us Weekly source, "they were friends before it turned romantic and have a lot of mutual friends."

Alba gazing lovingly at Ramirez while exploring the city together. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

They made their red carpet debut on Oct. 3, 2025, at the "Valentina" premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

Soon after, while the star was in Australia filming her new movie "The Mark," Alba debuted her relationship with the Top Gun star.

Alba and Ramirez grinning ear to ear in another snapshot. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

Alba and Ramirez cuddling up ahead of a meal. (Jessica Alba/Instagram)

She shared a photo of her holding hands with Ramirez while walking down a wooden staircase leading to the beach.

Her Instagram post marked the first time they appeared together on social media.

Alba filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025.

Sarah Sotoodeh is an associate entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

