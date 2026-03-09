Expand / Collapse search
Rihanna home shooting suspect held on $10M bail after allegedly firing multiple shots at star's mansion

Suspect allegedly fired approximately 10 rounds from white Tesla towards Rihanna's Beverly Hills property gate

By Christina Dugan Ramirez , Tracy Wright Fox News
A 35-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder and is being held on $10M bail.

A 35-year-old woman was booked on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple shots from a white Tesla toward the gate of Rihanna's home on Sunday.

According to police dispatch audio obtained by Fox News Digital, approximately 10 gunshots were heard near Rihanna’s residence in Beverly Hills. 

The shots appeared to come from "across the street, directed toward the upward gate" of the property.

Rihanna's Beverly Hills home was targeted with gunfire on March 8.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty)

In the dispatch audio, the suspect's vehicle was described as a white Tesla and the driver was described as a Hispanic female with blonde hair. The passenger was holding the weapon. 

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was booked on a charge of attempted murder, a spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to Fox News Digital. Bail was set at $10,225,000.

Officers responded to an "ADW (assault with a deadly weapon) shots fired" call in the affluent area of Los Angeles at around 1:15 p.m., an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Rihanna wears button down shirt.

The singer was reportedly home at the time of the shooting.  (MEGA/GC)

"Approximately 10 shots heard," according to LAPD audio dispatch, which also described the shots being fired "from across the street."

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was reportedly home when the suspect fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share three children together. 

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share three children together.  (Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)

The suspect was located shortly after and "taken into custody without further incident," an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and one weapon was recovered at the scene.

Rihanna's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Rihanna and her partner, musician A$AP Rocky, have three children together. The two welcomed their son RZA Athelston Mayers in May 2022, their son Riot Rose Mayers in August 2023, and their daughter Rocki Irish Mayers in September 2025.

