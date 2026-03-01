Kate Hudson laments modern relationship culture, says it’s ‘so easy for us today to leave’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Hudson is weighing in on modern relationship culture, saying that it's "so easy" for people to walk away from a relationship now rather than put in the effort to stay.

During a recent appearance on the "On Film...With Kevin McCarthy" podcast, the 46-year-old actress reflected on her movie "Song Sung Blue," which centers on the relationship between her character Claire Sardina, a hairdresser and singer, and struggling musician and recovering alcoholic Mike Sardina (Hugh Jackman). The couple endure serious hardships but continue to stay together while chasing their dreams.

While acknowledging it was "wonderful" that people no longer feel obligated to remain in unhealthy situations, Hudson shared her view that today’s culture can sometimes treat relationships as disposable.

"One of the things I think about in movies is it's so easy for us today to leave," she said.

"To neglect what it is to fight for something, to believe in something, to believe in your family, to believe in your partnership, to work hard for something," she continued. "We live in a time — it's wonderful — people don't have to stay in complicated relationships, but it's a lot easier to leave than it is to stay nowadays."

"I think the thing that hits people more than they want to maybe admit, is that relationships and life is hard," Hudson added. "But when you have the grit and the resilience to stick with it or to stick with someone or to work through something, the other side of that is really powerful, strong and beautiful, and it gives everybody else a sense of like safety and love."

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star described the feeling as a "big blanket."

Hudson went on to express her belief that the popularity of self-help books and podcasts demonstrates how people are struggling with the question, "What is it to live a healthy, long, beautiful life?"

"There's something about movies when they hit you in a certain way," she said, pointing to an emotional scene between Mike and Claire, in which, following a tragedy that could have torn them apart, the characters reaffirm their love and commitment to each other.

"Like that scene, when you see it, you're like, 'Oh, when you earn that comfort because you stand by somebody, or you get through the hard stuff, or you are so in it with that person that, like, you don't know if you're going to get at it, but you'll never ever let… you'll never give up on that person,'" Hudson said. "In a moment like that, you're like, 'Oh… that's why we work so hard for love,' but we need to work at it."

Hudson added she believes that movies like "Song Sung Blue" serve as a reminder for audiences that people can overcome hardships together.

"Life hits us really hard with all kinds of things, and some people a lot harder than others," she said. "And so, when you see movies that kind of are more affirming… they can be really inspirational, that people can get through it with each other if they just stick with it. Love that about this movie."

In January, Hudson received an Oscar nomination for best actress for her critically acclaimed performance in the biographical musical drama. Hudson was first nominated in the category in 2001 after making her breakthrough in the 2000 comedy drama "Almost Famous."

While speaking with Fox News Digital at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last month, Hudson reflected on how her experience navigating awards season as an Oscar nominee differed from her first time around.

"I kind of related it to having a third child," said the actress.

Hudson is mother to son Ryder Robinson, 21, whom she shares with her ex-husband, The Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson. She also shares son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 14, with her ex-fiancé, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 7, with her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa.

"It's like, you just take everything in differently," she continued. "You soak it up, and also you have all these relationships that you've created over the years, and people that you know and that you have really like, spent a lot of time with and worked with. So the room feels a lot cozier than it did when I was 21."

"I was so young, right?" Hudson added, "So I just really started my career, and it was a new room for me. And now I get to be at these parties and celebrate friends. It does feel different."