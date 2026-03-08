'Ghostbusters' actress Jennifer Runyon dead at 65

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Runyon, known for her roles in "Charles in Charge" and "Ghostbusters," died Friday, Fox News Digital confirmed. She was 65.

Runyon died following a six-month cancer battle, her representative confirmed.

"This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family," her family shared in a statement on social media.

"She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends."

They also noted that "she's looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn."

Erin Murphy, who starred as young Tabitha Stephens in "Bewitched," mourned the loss of her dear friend on social media.

"So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer," Murphy wrote.

"Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children."

The Chicago-native made her debut on the silver screen in the 1980 slasher, "To All a Goodnight," before earning a supporting role on the soap opera "Another World."

Runyon famously portrayed a student receiving an ESP test by Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) in the '84 blockbuster "Ghostbusters."

That same year, Runyon worked on "Up the Creek" before starring as Gwendolyn Pierce on the sitcom "Charles in Charge."

Runyon is survived by husband, Todd Corman, and two children, son Wyatt and daughter Bayley.