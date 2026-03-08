Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Departed

'Ghostbusters' actress Jennifer Runyon dead at 65

'Charles in Charge' star died following six-month cancer battle

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of March 4

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Runyon, known for her roles in "Charles in Charge" and "Ghostbusters," died Friday, Fox News Digital confirmed. She was 65.

Runyon died following a six-month cancer battle, her representative confirmed. 

"This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family," her family shared in a statement on social media. 

Jennifer Runyon wears white lace blouse

"The Master" actress Jennifer Runyon died Friday following a six-month cancer battle. She was 65. (George Faber)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends."

They also noted that "she's looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn."

Erin Murphy, who starred as young Tabitha Stephens in "Bewitched," mourned the loss of her dear friend on social media. 

Jennifer Runyon stars in "Ghostbusters" scene.

Jennifer Runyon works alongside Steven Tash in "Ghostbusters." (Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection)

"So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer," Murphy wrote.

"Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet. She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children."

The Chicago-native made her debut on the silver screen in the 1980 slasher, "To All a Goodnight," before earning a supporting role on the soap opera "Another World."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Runyon famously portrayed a student receiving an ESP test by Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) in the '84 blockbuster "Ghostbusters."

Jennifer Runyon walks red carpet

Jennifer Runyon starred as Gwendolyn Pierce in "Charles in Charge." (Bobby Bank)

That same year, Runyon worked on "Up the Creek" before starring as Gwendolyn Pierce on the sitcom "Charles in Charge."

Runyon is survived by husband, Todd Corman, and two children, son Wyatt and daughter Bayley. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Related Article

'Country Joe' McDonald dead at 84
'Country Joe' McDonald dead at 84

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue