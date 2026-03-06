Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey stuns at Paris Fashion Week with dramatic new look after weight loss

The former talk show host appeared noticeably thinner at Paris Fashion Week's Chloe runway show

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
'Seen and Unseen': Oprah has a new mission Video

'Seen and Unseen': Oprah has a new mission

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo discusses Oprah Winfrey's new diet take on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Oprah Winfrey stunned when she arrived to Paris Fashion Week with her new slimmed-down figure.

The 72-year-old media personality was spotted arriving at the Chloe runway show looking noticeably thinner in a pair of high-waisted jeans, a cream-colored top and a brown jacket.

She paired the look with a pair of sunglasses, a white purse and closed-toed pointy high-heeled shoes, and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

The media mogul was also photographed sitting front row at the Stella McCartney fashion show, in which she paired a pink blazer with tan pants and a white shirt.

Oprah Winfrey at the Chloe fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2026.

Winfrey turned heads when she arrived to the Chloe fashion show. (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

The former talk show host has been open about struggling with her weight many times throughout her career. She famously wheeled out 67 pounds of fat on a wagon while hosting an episode of her talk show in 1988, to represent the amount of weight she had lost due to a liquid diet.

After trying many different diets, joining Weight Watchers and trying a holistic approach, Winfrey shared in 2023 that she began taking GLP-1 weight loss medication, telling People in December 2025, she made the decision when she realized her lifelong struggle with her weight was due to obesity, a word she "avoided" before.

Oprah Winfrey wearing jeans at the Chloe fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2026.

Winfrey wore a pair of jeans and a brown jacket. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

"If you have obesity in your gene pool, I want people to know it’s not your fault," Winfrey said. "I want people to stop blaming yourself for genes and an environment you can’t control. I want people to have the information, whatever you choose to do with it, whether you get the medications, or whether you want to keep dieting."

Winfrey shared that after she began taking the GLP-1 medication, she began feeling like "everything is just calmer and stronger" since she has help controlling "the messages that are being sent to your brain about overeating."

Oprah Winfrey at the Stella McCartney runway show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2026.

Winfrey shared she began taking GLP-1s in 2023. (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Stella McCartney)

She went into detail about her weight loss journey in her book, "Enough," which she co-wrote with obesity expert Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff. She discussed the book and what it was like being the butt of every joke for years, while appearing on "The View" in January.

Oprah Winfrey at the Oscars nominees luncheon in March 1986.

Winfrey recalled feeling "calmer" after starting GLP-1 medication. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"The reason why I’ve done this book with Dr. Ania is because what I felt all those years — the shame and the blame I gave to myself — I felt it because it was my fault," she said. "I felt it was my fault I was overweight, and so when comedians made fun of me, I felt like, ‘Well, it’s OK for me to be the butt of their jokes because I should be losing the weight.'"

The "A Wrinkle In Time" star described feeling embarrassed each time she gained the weight back, saying she "accepted" the jokes about her weight because she "thought they were right."

One example she gave was when she appeared on "The Tonight Show" for the first time, explaining she was "so excited to be there" that she spent her "entire paycheck on Stuart Weitzman shoes," only for host Joan Rivers to shame her about gaining so much weight.

Oprah Winfrey on stage during the Weight Watchers event in Florida in January 2020.

Winfrey accepted being the butt of many comedians' jokes because of her weight. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

"And I remember leaving feeling embarrassed, but that she said I could come back if I lost 15 pounds, so I wasn’t even, like, upset with her. I thought, I got to get on it. I got to lose those 15 pounds," Winfrey said.

Oprah Winfrey sitting across Joan Rivers as a guest on "The Tonight Show" in January 1986.

Winfrey recalled Rivers mocking her weight while on "The Tonight Show." (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

When speaking with People, Winfrey said that when she realized "overeating doesn’t cause obesity. Obesity causes overeating," she felt "the most mind-blowing, freeing thing I’ve experienced as an adult."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

