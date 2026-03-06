Oprah Winfrey stuns at Paris Fashion Week with dramatic new look after weight loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oprah Winfrey stunned when she arrived to Paris Fashion Week with her new slimmed-down figure.

The 72-year-old media personality was spotted arriving at the Chloe runway show looking noticeably thinner in a pair of high-waisted jeans, a cream-colored top and a brown jacket.

She paired the look with a pair of sunglasses, a white purse and closed-toed pointy high-heeled shoes, and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

The media mogul was also photographed sitting front row at the Stella McCartney fashion show, in which she paired a pink blazer with tan pants and a white shirt.

The former talk show host has been open about struggling with her weight many times throughout her career. She famously wheeled out 67 pounds of fat on a wagon while hosting an episode of her talk show in 1988, to represent the amount of weight she had lost due to a liquid diet.

After trying many different diets, joining Weight Watchers and trying a holistic approach, Winfrey shared in 2023 that she began taking GLP-1 weight loss medication, telling People in December 2025, she made the decision when she realized her lifelong struggle with her weight was due to obesity, a word she "avoided" before.

"If you have obesity in your gene pool, I want people to know it’s not your fault," Winfrey said. "I want people to stop blaming yourself for genes and an environment you can’t control. I want people to have the information, whatever you choose to do with it, whether you get the medications, or whether you want to keep dieting."

Winfrey shared that after she began taking the GLP-1 medication, she began feeling like "everything is just calmer and stronger" since she has help controlling "the messages that are being sent to your brain about overeating."

She went into detail about her weight loss journey in her book, "Enough," which she co-wrote with obesity expert Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff. She discussed the book and what it was like being the butt of every joke for years, while appearing on "The View" in January.

"The reason why I’ve done this book with Dr. Ania is because what I felt all those years — the shame and the blame I gave to myself — I felt it because it was my fault," she said. "I felt it was my fault I was overweight, and so when comedians made fun of me, I felt like, ‘Well, it’s OK for me to be the butt of their jokes because I should be losing the weight.'"

The "A Wrinkle In Time" star described feeling embarrassed each time she gained the weight back, saying she "accepted" the jokes about her weight because she "thought they were right."

One example she gave was when she appeared on "The Tonight Show" for the first time, explaining she was "so excited to be there" that she spent her "entire paycheck on Stuart Weitzman shoes," only for host Joan Rivers to shame her about gaining so much weight.

"And I remember leaving feeling embarrassed, but that she said I could come back if I lost 15 pounds, so I wasn’t even, like, upset with her. I thought, I got to get on it. I got to lose those 15 pounds," Winfrey said.

When speaking with People, Winfrey said that when she realized "overeating doesn’t cause obesity. Obesity causes overeating," she felt "the most mind-blowing, freeing thing I’ve experienced as an adult."

