Rihanna's Beverly Hills home targeted in brazen daylight shooting

A woman fired shots into Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion on Sunday afternoon, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Officers responded to a "ADW (assault with a deadly weapon) shots fired" call in the affluent area of Los Angeles at around 1:15 p.m., an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Approximately 10 shots heard," according to LAPD audio dispatch, who also described the shots being fired "from across the street."

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was reportedly home when the suspect fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The suspect was located shortly after and "taken into custody without further incident," an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

No injuries were reported, and one weapon was recovered at the scene.

Rihanna's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Rihanna and her partner, musician A$AP Rocky, welcomed a baby boy in May 2022. She gave birth to their second son in August 2023.

In July 2022, she was named the youngest self-made female billionaire by Forbes when she hit the $1.4 billion net worth marker, earned by her music, beauty and fashion ventures.

Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty Beauty, and a 30% stake in her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. Her stake in the beauty brand alone was valued at an estimated $700 million.