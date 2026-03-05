Marilyn Monroe's former Palm Springs hideaway hits the market for $3.3M

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marilyn Monroe's former Palm Springs getaway is officially on the market.

Affectionately known as Marilyn Monroe's Doll House, the home served as her sanctuary in the 1960s, and is currently on the market for $3.3 million in partnership with listing agent, David Emerson, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist.

"Perched above the iconic Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, the Marilyn Monroe Doll House stands as one of Palm Springs’ most recognizable and culturally significant residences," said Emerson. "The home is a textbook example of Palm Springs Midcentury Modern architecture elevated by rare Hollywood provenance. This collector-level property offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of American architectural and Hollywood history in one of Palm Springs’ most celebrated neighborhoods."

The nearly 3,000-square-foot home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms and has been fully updated to reflect the modern era, while maintaining the charm of the original structure.

Monroe got her start as a successful pin-up model in the 1940s before transitioning to acting in 1950 with her breakout role in the 1950 movie, "All About Eve."

She went on to become one of the most bankable stars of the 50s, starring in films such as "The Seven Year Ich" and "Some Like It Hot," which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Her final feature film was "The Misfits" in 1961. Monroe died in August 1962 from an overdose of barbiturates at age 36. The investigation into her death was reopened 20 years later and once again rules an overdose, but the circumstances surrounding her death are still considered a mystery.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November 2024, author James Patterson spoke about his book, "The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe: A True Crime Thriller," noting the actress "was treading in very dangerous waters."

"She had these incredible relationships with President Kennedy, and with Robert Kennedy, and with Sinatra, and with Mafia figures," he said. "They told her stuff, and she kept track of it. She had information that was kind of dangerous."

Monroe's rise and fall as a public figure has been told many times on screen, most recently in the 2022 Netflix film, "Blonde," starring Ana de Armas.

De Armas went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Monroe, detailing to The Sunday Times in July 2022 that getting the screen legend's iconic voice down was challenging.

"It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing, and some ADR sessions. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried," she said.

When speaking with Vanity Fair in February 2023, de Armas shared her belief that there will never be another big movie star like Monroe again, partially placing the blame on social media.

She explained that "the concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen," and that social media has gotten rid of that, adding, "that mystery is gone."

"It’s tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight or something about your private life to keep people interested in you. You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult."

